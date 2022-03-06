GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Daley Plaza, Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands packed Daley Plaza and were heading to Millennium park Sunday afternoon in support of Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.

Demonstrators are calling for the United States to offer more humanitarian aid and for NATO to cover Ukrainian airspace, among other things.

Supporters met in Daley Plaza at 2 p.m. and began marching through the streets, including Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive.

The march was ongoing as of 4 p.m.

This is a developing story.

