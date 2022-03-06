CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands packed Daley Plaza and were heading to Millennium park Sunday afternoon in support of Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.
Demonstrators are calling for the United States to offer more humanitarian aid and for NATO to cover Ukrainian airspace, among other things.
A remarkable showing at Daley Plaza. Generations of Ukranian Americans and supporters call to close Ukranian skies, boycott #Russian oil, and to support the Ukranian people. #Ukraine️ #UkraineRussianWar @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/r0nJnBdhJC
— Sabrina Franza (@sabrinafranza) March 6, 2022
Supporters met in Daley Plaza at 2 p.m. and began marching through the streets, including Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive.
The march was ongoing as of 4 p.m.
This is a developing story.