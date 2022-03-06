DIXMOOR, Ill (CBS) – Water in Dixmoor has been shut off after a leak on Spaulding Street has resulted in low water pressure for most residents, according to a statement from the village.
Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said they’re working to provide at least low pressure back to residents.
“We are working to get this situation resolved as quickly as possible,” Roberts said. “The Trustees and our Public Works Department are working around the clock to fix the problem and restore pressure to the Village, and it is my hope we can have everything fixed before the end of the day.”
Residents in Dixmoor experienced water issues last October going a week without normal pressure for a week — leading to school closures and residents resorting to three nearby forest preserve campgrounds for showering.