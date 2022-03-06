CHICAGO (CBS) – After yesterday’s Spring temperatures and last night’s Spring storms, winds are bringing in much colder air today.
Today:
Partly cloudy. Windy. Colder. High 50.
Breezy. Low 34.
Tomorrow:
Snow showers. Around 1” of accumulation possible. High 38.
Quiet Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine and highs in the 40s.