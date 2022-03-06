GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) – After yesterday’s Spring temperatures and last night’s Spring storms, winds are bringing in much colder air today.

Today:

Partly cloudy. Windy. Colder. High 50.

Tonight:

Breezy. Low 34.

Tomorrow:

Snow showers. Around 1” of accumulation possible. High 38.

Quiet Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine and highs in the 40s.