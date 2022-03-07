CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago is celebrating Casimir Pulaski Day.
An event at the Polish Museum of America is reminding people of his fight against the Russians in Poland before he came to America to fight for independence.
“He came here as a volunteer. He fought with the American colonists against British oppression and these are things we need to remember about him going forward. In protecting the freedoms that we hold dear to our heart as we as hold in to the people of other countries,” James Robaczewski, chairman of the Polish Museum of America, said.
Right now, poland is taking in nearly a million Ukrainians fleeing the war.
During the ceremony, both the Polish and American national anthems were played as a color guard presented the flags.
Pulaski was a brigadier general in the Revolutionary War. He died in 1779 after being shot during a battle in Savannah, Georgia.
City and county offices, public library branches and Chicago Public Schools are all closed for Pulaski Day.
