By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — After leaving us 1″ to 3″ of snow, our weather system departs, leaving a chilly northwest wind flow for the rest of the day.

(Credit: CBS)

Slow clears overnight as high pressure heads our way. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow as the high moves back to the 40s.

(Credit: CBS)

Snow chances return Thursday night into Friday.

(Credit: CBS)

This is the weekend we “spring forward” 2 a.m. Sunday, with chilly conditions for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade downtown Saturday.
TONIGHT: SLOW CLEARING. CHILLY. LOW 22.
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 42.
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 44.

