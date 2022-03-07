CHICAGO (CBS) — After a brief break from overnight snow, light snow is on the way.
First Alert Weather models show Monday’s snow accumulations are expected to be 1 to 3 inches, with 4” possible in spots. There may be a mix of freezing rain and sleet briefly for some locations.
READ MORE: Fire Breaks Out At Nipsey's Restaurant In Calumet Heights
Temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Slick Road Conditions Amid Overnight Snow Impacting Monday Commuters
By Tuesday, milder conditions arrive with temperatures in the 40s. ‘
MORE NEWS: Man Stabbed While Trying To Stop Shoplifter In River North Walgreens
Colder temperatures arrive Thursday and Friday. Another chance of light snow arrives on Friday.