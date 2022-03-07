GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS) — After a brief break from overnight snow, light snow is on the way.

First Alert Weather models show Monday’s snow accumulations are expected to be 1 to 3 inches, with 4” possible in spots. There may be a mix of freezing rain and sleet briefly for some locations.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

By Tuesday, milder conditions arrive with temperatures in the 40s. ‘

Colder temperatures arrive Thursday and Friday. Another chance of light snow arrives on Friday.

