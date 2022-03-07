CHICAGO (CBS)– The snow plows are out, but the slick roads are still slick from overnight snow.
Cars have been seen on the side of the road, with plow drivers working hard through the night to clear away the snow.READ MORE: Fire Breaks Out At Nipsey's Restaurant In Calumet Heights
CBS 2’s Kris Habermehl shared a photo of snowy roadways on I-90 between Marengo and Huntley where plows are out.
READ MORE: Man Stabbed While Trying To Stop Shoplifter In River North Walgreens
It’s going to be a challenging morning, weather wise. Plan on slow travel in light snow, so leave early! This is I90 between Marengo and Huntley. Plows are out and salt is going down. pic.twitter.com/y4jEoMhMg1
— Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) March 7, 2022
Illinois State Police said a plow driver was injured in a crash on I-355 near St. Charles Road.MORE NEWS: Gas Prices In Cook County Spike To Average Of $4.50
Leave extra time if you’re heading out so you can drive a little slower than normal. Make sure to leave plenty of room for plows.