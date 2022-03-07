CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person was killed and 25 others were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago. Four of the victims are under the age of 18.

The first shooting to take place after 5 p.m. on Friday left one man dead, police said. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the South Chicago neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. to find an unidentified man lying on the ground in the 8200 block of South Coles. The man, identified as about 20 years old, had been shot multiple times in the torso. He was taken to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In an incident early Saturday, a 54-year-old man was shot while in his own living room in the 8400 block of South Cregier in the Stony Island Park neighborhood. The man heard multiple shots around 12:15 a.m. and was shot once in the thigh when a bullet came through the front window of his home. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A teenage boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the eye in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Police say the 16-year-old was in a home in the 1400 block of East 62nd Place around 4:15 p.m. when someone came in through the door and shot him. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Saturday evening a 33-year-old woman was shot when she refused to allow someone banging on the door into her home in the 1500 block of East 67th in Woodlawn. The woman would not open the door, so an unknown shooter fired through the door, striking her in the right thigh. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

In a case that left no one injured, Chicago police say someone shot at two police officers while they were patrolling the city’s West Pullman neighborhood Saturday night. Police said the officers were heading northbound in the 11500 block of South Perry around 9 p.m. when they saw a man holding a handgun between two houses. The officers then backed up in their vehicle to get another look and the person shot at them, hitting the rear passenger tire of their squad car. The shooter then ran away, police said. The officers were not struck and did not return fire.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 12:01 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man self-transported to Loyola Hospital after sustaining one gunshot wound to the lower back at an unknown location. The victim is listed in fair condition and was unable to provide further details of the incident.

At 2:15 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of the face and shoulder. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. The victim was walking down the street on the 1900 block East 72 nd Street when a known offender approached the victim produced a handgun and fired shots, striking the victim.

At 7:35 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man sustained a grazed gunshot wound to the chest and a gunshot wound to the right and left arm, the victim was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition. The victim was unloading groceries from vehicle 8300 block of South Constance when an unknown vehicle drove by an occupant from the vehicle fired shots striking the victim.

At 10:50 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was walking in the alley in the 2800 block of West Lexington when he heard multiple shots and felt pain. The victim waved down a vehicle who then transferred the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital for medical treatment. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the right forearm and is in good condition.

At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was outside engaged in a verbal altercation on the 3400 block of West 47 th Street with an unidentified male offender who produced a firearm and shot at the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported to Mount Sinai where he is listed in critical condition.

At 12 a.m. Sunday, two men were in the vestibule of a building in the 6900 block of South Oglesby where there was a large party in one of the apartments, shots were then fired by an unknown offender. One man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left calf. The second man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh. Both were taken to the University of Chicago hospital in good condition. Both victims refused to answer any questions about the incident when asked by the Officers.

At 2:08 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was standing outside on the 8200 block of Sangamon when he was shot at by an unidentified offender who fled the scene. The victim ran towards a house and collapsed in the doorway. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and is listed in critical condition. The victim was unable to provide further details due to the severity of his injuries.

At 1:43 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old male victim was walking outside on the 3000 block of South Komensky when an unidentified male offender started shouting at the victim from a black SUV before drawing his weapon and shot at the victim multiple times and fleeing the scene. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the legs and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

At 6:18 a.m. Sunday, two men, 32 and 55, were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 5700 block of South Wolcott Avenue when two unknown offenders in a silver vehicle approached. The offenders exited the vehicle and fired shots in the 32-year-old victim’s direction striking him in the abdomen. The 55-year-old male victim was only battered and not shot. The 32-year-old victim was transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition, and the 55-year-old victim was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

At 6:37 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in the 5600 block of South Maryland Avenue with gunshot wounds to his body. He was reported in good condition. It was not clear where in the city he was shot.

At 2:20 p.m. Sunday, a 15-year-old boy was on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside took out a gun and shot him. The victim was shot in the right leg and was taken to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 2:40 p.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 2300 block of South Millard Avenue in Little Village when he was shot. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 3:56 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot in the head in the 11600 block of South Prairie Avenue in West Pullman. He was headed south on Prairie Avenue in a car when some people watched him pass in his vehicle, and one of those people shot him through the rear window and struck him in the head. The victim was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.

At 9:55 p.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg in his apartment in the 100 block of East 56th Street in Washington Park. The victim was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition and was uncooperative with police.

At 10 p.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 3600 block of West 47th Street in Archer Heights when he felt burning to his cheek and discovered he had suffered a graze wound from a bullet. He was dropped off at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in good condition and was very uncooperative with police.

At 1:15 a.m. Monday, a 36-year-old man was walking in the 5900 block of West Fulton Street in South Austin when someone came up and shot him five or six times. He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition.

At 1:55 a.m. Monday, police found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck on the sidewalk in the 400 block of East 80th Street in Chatham. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical, but stable condition.

Also this weekend, a 51-year-old man was left in critical condition after he was repeatedly stabbed by a shoplifter Sunday night inside the Walgreens store in River North.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a man, who tried to step in to stop a shoplifter was stabbed multiple times at the Walgreens at 641 N. Clark St.

Chicago Police said a man was taking items off shelves and concealing them, when the victim – a customer in the store – “made a verbal attempt to intervene.” That’s when the shoplifter “became irate and produced a sharp object in which he used to stab the victim,” stabbing him in the legs and cutting his face and neck.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody in any of these incidents.