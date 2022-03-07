CHICAGO (CBS)– If you’re filling up your car during your morning commute, you may be shocked by the price.
And you can expect gas prices to keep rising.
The national average currently sits at $4.06.
Gas prices in Cook County are currently sitting at $4.50, which is 20 cents higher than the Illinois state average.
The U.S. has not seen prices above $4 since 2008, according to GasBuddy.
The price monitoring app says seasonal factors including demand for gas, refinery maintenance and the switch to summer blend gas, on top of currently geopolitical tensions are the driving force behind the rising prices.
They anticipate prices will continue to propel upwards through Memorial Day.
Prices like these are leaving people to second guess filling up their tanks entirely.
GasBuddy predicts prices will start to drop after Memorial Day, which is more than two months away.