GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Boone County, Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were killed in a house fire early Monday in rural Garden Prairie, Illinois, near Rockford.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said multiple fire departments rushed to the 1100 block of Fleming Road for a house fire around 2 a.m.

READ MORE: Metra Trains Halted At Ogilvie Transportation Center Due To Suspicious Package

They saw flames shooting out of the house as they arrived.

READ MORE: Chicago Public Schools Ending Mask Mandate Next Week; Teachers' Union Calls Move A 'Clear Violation' Of COVID-19 Safety Agreement

Six people and a sheriff’s deputy were rushed to hospitals with injuries, but five people were trapped inside, and later found dead.

It took several hours to put out the fire. Officials said the weather brought challenges.

MORE NEWS: Man Stabbed While Trying To Stop Shoplifter In River North Walgreens

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff