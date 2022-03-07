CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were killed in a house fire early Monday in rural Garden Prairie, Illinois, near Rockford.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said multiple fire departments rushed to the 1100 block of Fleming Road for a house fire around 2 a.m.
They saw flames shooting out of the house as they arrived.
Six people and a sheriff’s deputy were rushed to hospitals with injuries, but five people were trapped inside, and later found dead.
It took several hours to put out the fire. Officials said the weather brought challenges.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.