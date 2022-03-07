CHICAGO (CBS)– Insight Hospital, formerly known as Mercy Hospital, will have a ribbon cutting to mark a turning point Monday morning.
For the first time in nearly a year, the hospital can once again accept ambulances.
The hospital is planning a community celebration on at 10 a.m.
This building has served the community as a hospital for over 170 years. Back then, it was known as Mercy, on South Michigan Avenue, the hospital was a community staple, in Bronzeville and beyond.
And when it was on the brink of shutting down, activists rallied to save it, and in the eleventh hour last year, Insight took over.
But in the interim when the hospital was downgraded to a basic ER, ambulances were forced to take patients to other South and West Side hospitals.
Now the Illinois Department of Public Health has given approval for Insight to accept ambulances and resume other services as well.
“My hopes are that Insight Chicago becomes a cornerstone of the community’s once again, the institution — although it changed its name — the work ethic and the passion hasn’t changed,” Dr. Dillon Bannis, chief medical officer, said.