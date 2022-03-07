GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra trains were halted at the Ogilvie Transportation Center during the Monday afternoon rush due to a suspicious package investigation.

Metra reported that the Union Pacific-North, Union Pacific-Northwest, and Union Pacific West lines were stopped at Ogilvie. This applies to both inbound and outbound trains.

Further details about the suspicious package found at 500 W. Madison St. were not immediately available.

