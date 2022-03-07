CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra trains were halted at the Ogilvie Transportation Center during the Monday afternoon rush due to a suspicious package investigation.
Metra reported that the Union Pacific-North, Union Pacific-Northwest, and Union Pacific West lines were stopped at Ogilvie. This applies to both inbound and outbound trains.
Metra Alert UP-N – Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Ogilvie Transportation Center, police activity
— Metra UP-N (@metraUPN) March 7, 2022
Metra Alert UP-NW – Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Ogilvie Transportation Center, police activity
— Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) March 7, 2022
Metra Alert UP-W – Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Ogilvie Transportation Center, police activity
— Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) March 7, 2022
Further details about the suspicious package found at 500 W. Madison St. were not immediately available.