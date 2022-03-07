DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) – Residents in south suburban Dixmoor are under a boil water order until Tuesday evening, after another water main break on Sunday.
Water in Dixmoor was shut off Sunday afternoon when a leak on Spaulding Street resulted in low water pressure for most residents, according to a statement from the village.READ MORE: Chicago Public Schools Ending Mask Mandate Next Week; Teachers' Union Calls Move A 'Clear Violation' Of COVID-19 Safety Agreement
The leak was repaired Sunday evening, and water pressure was being returned to residents around 6:30 p.m., according to Village President Fitzgerald Roberts.READ MORE: Community Celebration Marks Insight Hospital's Approval To Accept Ambulances
Dixmoor officials first asked residents to boil water until Monday evening, but later extended the boil water order until 6 p.m. Tuesday as they continue performing tests on the water supply.
“I appreciate the patience of residents as we worked to get this situation resolved and I thank our public works department for their hard work in fixing the water break so that we could return water pressure to the Village,” Roberts said in a statement.MORE NEWS: Polish Museum Of America Celebrating Casimir Pulaski Day
Residents in Dixmoor experienced water issues last October going a week without normal pressure for a week — leading to school closures and residents resorting to three nearby forest preserve campgrounds for showering.