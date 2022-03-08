CHICAGO (CBS) — Twelve states were removed from Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory on Tuesday, including neighboring states Indiana and Wisconsin, as case rates continue to plummet nationwide.

The Chicago Department of Public Health removed Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Wisconsin from the travel advisory on Tuesday after their daily COVID-19 case rate fell below 15 per 100,000 residents for the second week in a row.

The city’s travel advisory now includes 34 states and one territory.

“It’s great that as daily COVID-19 case rates keep falling throughout the U.S., people are more comfortable and confident making spring and summer travel plans,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. “But more than half of the country is still on our Travel Advisory, and for unvaccinated travelers that means they should continue to adhere to the quarantine and testing guidelines.”

COVID TRAVEL ADVISORY: 12 states have been removed today. The advisory now includes 34 states and one territory. Another 18 states could be removed next week. For a state to be removed, it must have a daily COVID case rate of under 15 per 100k residents for 2 week​s. pic.twitter.com/MOS9TFb0sm — CDPH | Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) March 8, 2022

City officials recommend people who aren’t vaccinated get tested for COVID one to three days before heading to a state or territory on the travel advisory list, and again three to five days before returning to Chicago.

Public health officials also recommend unvaccinated people who visit a state or territory on the travel advisory list quarantine for at least seven days upon arriving in Chicago, even if they test negative. Unvaccinated people who don’t get a COVID test should quarantine for at least 10 days.

For international travel, the CDC now requires that all travelers, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, get a negative COVID-19 viral test no more than 1 day before travel into the United States.

Anyone who is traveling is required to wear a mask on public transportation – including planes, trains, and buses – regardless of their vaccination status. An indoor mask mandate also remains in place for public places in all of Illinois, and Chicago and most of suburban Cook County also require people age 5 and up to show proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars, gyms, and other indoor venues that serve food and drinks.

States and territories can be removed from the list when their daily case rate falls below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks. City officials said 18 states could be removed from the list when the travel advisory is updated again next week.