CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Teachers Union has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the state of Illinois over the district’s decision to end its mask mandate next week.
Chicago Public Schools on Monday announced the decision to lift the mask mandate for all students and staff, shifting to a mask optional plan beginning March 14.
CTU called the move a “clear violation” of the district’s COVID-19 safety agreement with the union, which requires masks in schools through late August.
The January safety agreement does not specifically mention mask-wearing. But union leaders say it doesn’t have to – because terms of a February 2021 safety agreement are still in effect.
That agreement states, “All persons entering a CPS facility are required to wear a face mask.”
The union says the decision to lift the mask mandate should have been negotiated, and is asking the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board to require CPS to bargain with CTU before implementing any changes to the mask mandate.
Mayor Lightfoot late Monday tweeted out a letter to CTU president Jesse Sharkey, saying among other things that discussions the mask policy and all COVID-19 mitigation measures were based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health. The mayor wrote that those recommendations have changed, and so should the agreement.
Mayor Lightfoot's letter also said the move will allow CPS to maintain decision-making authority, should a judge rule in favor of a lawsuit seeking a court order to end the district's mask mandate.