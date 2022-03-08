CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Teachers Union has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the state of Illinois over the district’s decision to end its mask mandate next week.

Chicago Public Schools on Monday announced the decision to lift the mask mandate for all students and staff, shifting to a mask optional plan beginning March 14.

CTU called the move a “clear violation” of the district’s COVID-19 safety agreement with the union, which requires masks in schools through late August.

The January safety agreement does not specifically mention mask-wearing. But union leaders say it doesn’t have to – because terms of a February 2021 safety agreement are still in effect.

That agreement states, “All persons entering a CPS facility are required to wear a face mask.”

The union says the decision to lift the mask mandate should have been negotiated, and is asking the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board to require CPS to bargain with CTU before implementing any changes to the mask mandate.

Mayor Lightfoot late Monday tweeted out a letter to CTU president Jesse Sharkey, saying among other things that discussions the mask policy and all COVID-19 mitigation measures were based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health. The mayor wrote that those recommendations have changed, and so should the agreement.

Mayor Lightfoot’s letter also said the move will allow CPS to maintain decision-making authority, should a judge rule in favor of a lawsuit seeking a court order to end the district’s mask mandate.

According to CPS, 64% of students age 12-17 have had at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to a 68% nationwide vaccination rate for that age group. The district also said kids age 5-11 at CPS have had at least one dose of the vaccine, well ahead of the national average of 33% for that age group.

More than 91% of CPS staff have been fully vaccinated, according to CPS.

However, in its unfair labor practice complaint, the union said the pandemic is still not over, and there is a risk there could be another surge in cases.

“Experts are certain that other Covid variants will emerge and cause renewed surges in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Moreover, it is well documented that the recent delta and omicron variants caused many infections in vaccinated individuals and that it is important to maintain other layers of protection to stop the spread of the disease,” the union wrote. “There is considerable evidence that the Covid virus spreads easily in school settings, especially if the individuals in those settings are not masked.”

It could take weeks or months for the Education Labor Relations Board to hear the issue – unless the union wants to ask for expedited consideration.