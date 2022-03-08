CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting at a gas station in South Shore left a woman dead this week.

As CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reported Tuesday, the victim – Salena Claybourne, 35 – was a mother of two and a beloved security guard at WGN-TV Channel 9.

Rezaei spoke Tuesday with Claybourne’s family. They were extremely distraught – with her mother barely able to stand as she told us about the horrific details she has learned about her daughter’s murder.

Video captured on Monday shows police tape stretching across the scene after Claybourne was shot and killed just after 3 p.m. Chicago Police said Claybourne was shot multiple times as she was sitting in her car at a Mobil gas station at 67th Street and Jeffery Boulevard.

Police said a black car went by and someone inside fired shots.

Claybourne’s family said she was just stopping at the gas station on the way home from her job as a security guard when she was killed.

Claybourne was one of six siblings and leaves behind two young daughter. Her mother, Donna Claybourne, told Rezaei the thing she needs most right now is prayers for her and her family.

“Oh my God, my heart is breaking,” Donna Claybourne said. “My baby – my baby, and they killed her and shot her three times. Oh my God.”

Claybourne’s sister, Sheila, is also still coming to terms with the shooting.

“This is rough. We’ve never been through anything like this,” said Shelia Claybourne. “It’s hard and its heartbreaking.”

A “mom life” sticker was on Claybourne’s car – in just one indication that her two daughters meant the world.

“I mean, we’re going to make sure her girls are OK, but no one can take the place of your mom, you know?” said Shelia Claybourne.

Trying to push past the tears, Salena Claybourne’s sister said the family will miss the way she brightened up any room she walked into.

“We’re going to miss a lot of things about her – but mainly, her smile,” said Shelia Claybourne.

We do know police have surveillance video from the gas station.

Detectives late Tuesday were speaking to persons of interest.