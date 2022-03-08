CHICAGO (CBS)– The man charged with the shootings of two Chicago Police officers outside a West Side hotdog stand Friday, will be in court Tuesday.
Kailo Harris-Caldwell, 24, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, among other charges.READ MORE: Chicago Public Schools Ending Mask Mandate Next Week; Teachers' Union Calls Move A 'Clear Violation' Of COVID-19 Safety Agreement
Police say just before dawn Friday, at The Original Maxwell Street in Lawndale, Harris-Caldwell was standing in line and reached into his pocket to pull out money when a gun fell out.
The man then opened fire on two officers who were on a lunch break.
One officer was hit in the leg. A bullet grazed the other officer’s head — both are recovering.READ MORE: Industrial Building Catches Fire In Bedford Park
Caldwell did not appear in bond court Sunday due to being in the hospital for back problems. His bail was set at $1 million.
He a criminal background.
In 2016, he was charged with a misdemeanor in South Bend, Indiana for driving while drunk.MORE NEWS: Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, Mild Day Ahead
In 2018, he was involved in a home invasion robbery in Lake County Florida.