CHICAGO (CBS) — There could be some new rules for local beekeepers in Kane County.
They include restrictions on where hives can be located, and how many hives can be on one property.
The proposal also bans non-domestic bees, and requires all colonies be registered with the state.
Beekeepers worked with the county on this proposal to address “extreme beekeeping.”
The Kane County Board will take up this issue at their meeting on Tuesday.