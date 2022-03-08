Kane, Strome Shine As Blackhawks Pound DucksPatrick Kane had a goal and five primary assists for a career-high six points, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the banged-up Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Northwestern Hosts Pro Day For NFL Scouts To Look At Draft ProspectsChicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles was on hand in Evanston alongside Pat Fitzgerald for pro day at Northwestern.

Cubs Reliever Codi Heuer Undergoes Surgery, Is Expected To Be Out For All Of Delayed SeasonTough news has come down for Cubs reliever Codi Heuer, who posted a picture on his Instagram account of himself in a hospital bed with his arm wrapped in a sling.

Five Young Illinois Golfers Headed To Augusta National Golf Club For Drive, Chip & Putt TournamentFive local kids are driving, chipping, and putting their way to the opportunity of a lifetime – to play and compete at Augusta National Golf Club in the leadup to the Masters.

17-Year-Old Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina Is Wise Beyond His Years For Chicago FireChicago Fire FC goalie Gabriel Slonina now has six shutouts in 13 career starts.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Agree To Record 4-Year, $200 Million Contract ExtensionThe deal will make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history with a $50 million average annual salary