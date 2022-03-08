CHICAGO (CBS) — Penguin pride is running at full speed at the Shedd Aquarium.
The Shedd is celebrating the launch of the new children’s book, “Edward and Annie: A Penguin Adventure,” which was released on Tuesday.READ MORE: 3 Years After Robbers Left Supermarket Owner In His Trunk To Die, Family Still Awaiting Arrests, Closure
The book’s stars hopped along the inside covers of the books to “penguin-graph” them with animal-safe paint on their flippers.READ MORE: Family Devastated After Beloved Mother Of Two Salena Claybourne Is Shot, Killed In South Shore
Last week, the Shedd surprised some kindergartners at Martha M. Ruggles Elementary School, 7831 S. Prairie Ave., with copies of the book to take home – along with penguin plush toys.MORE NEWS: Five Young Illinois Golfers Headed To Augusta National Golf Club For Drive, Chip & Putt Tournament
A portion of the proceeds for the book will go toward supporting ongoing penguin care at the aquarium and conservation for penguins in the world.