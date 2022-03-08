Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Agree To Record 4-Year, $200 Million Contract ExtensionThe deal will make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history with a $50 million average annual salary

No. 20 Illinois Beats No. 24 Iowa For Share Of Big Ten TitleNo. 20 Illinois locked up a share of the Big Ten regular-season title when Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead a win over No. 24 Iowa Sunday night.

Loyola Beats Drake, Returns To NCAA TournamentLoyola defeated Drake on Sunday to win the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season

Flyers Win, Extend Regular-Season Home Streak vs BlackhawksThey weren’t exactly the Broad Street Bullies, but the Flyers got a rare victory Saturday by playing the kind of physical hockey for which the franchise used to be known.

Bulls Fall To Bucks For Fourth Straight LossThe Milwaukee Bucks beat the Bulls on Friday night.

Carlos Matthews, Only Black Player On One Of Evanston's First Hockey Teams In The 60s, Connects With One Of Today's Trailblazers After Seeing Himself In Our ReportDuring Black History Month, we introduced you to a young hockey player from Evanston named Ari Sushinski, who is the first Black girl ever to make the Evanston Hockey boys’ varsity team. That story reached a very special man in Wheeling – who was watching our report, and was surprised to find himself as a part of it.