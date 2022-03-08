CHICAGO (CBS) — Inflation is the highest we have seen in four decades, and one does not have to look far for its impacts.

The biggest impact is hitting our pockets at the gas pumps. The national average is $4.17 per gallon.

The CBS 2 Investigators are asking, what are the solutions? As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, one of the answers has to do with child care – as some economists argue that affordable child care and economic recovery go hand-in-hand.

“I can’t stress enough how bad the daycare’s needed,” said Dolly Mansker, owner of Mansker’s Loving Daycare Center in Calumet City, “and it’s not just me. It’s all the daycares we’re all in the same boat we all need the federal help.”

Mansker said they’ve watched parents leave the workforce altogether – but they’ve been fighting to stay open despite low enrollment because they know child care is so crucial to working parents.

Julie Kashen, director of Women’s Economic Justice at the Century Foundation, points out that child care prices have been skyrocketing over the past 30 years — rising faster than the price of food and housing.

During the COVID-19 pandemic many parents or guardians – women in particular, chose to leave the labor market – which impacted economic growth and contributed to the higher prices we see today.

Kashen says child care costs, in particular, will only get worse.

“Without the Build Back Better proposal; without congressional action, prices will continue to rise for child care – and it could be by more than 14 percent by 2025 so,” Kashen said. “You know, as we’re seeing gas prices go up and food prices go up – child care may actually see an even more exorbitant rise.”

Both Kashen and Masker support increased federal investment in childcare.