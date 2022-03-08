Five Young Illinois Golfers Headed To Augusta National Golf Club For Drive, Chip & Putt TournamentFive local kids are driving, chipping, and putting their way to the opportunity of a lifetime – to play and compete at Augusta National Golf Club in the leadup to the Masters.

17-Year-Old Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina Is Wise Beyond His Years For Chicago FireChicago Fire FC goalie Gabriel Slonina now has six shutouts in 13 career starts.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Agree To Record 4-Year, $200 Million Contract ExtensionThe deal will make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history with a $50 million average annual salary

No. 20 Illinois Beats No. 24 Iowa For Share Of Big Ten TitleNo. 20 Illinois locked up a share of the Big Ten regular-season title when Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead a win over No. 24 Iowa Sunday night.

Loyola Beats Drake, Returns To NCAA TournamentLoyola defeated Drake on Sunday to win the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season

Flyers Win, Extend Regular-Season Home Streak vs BlackhawksThey weren’t exactly the Broad Street Bullies, but the Flyers got a rare victory Saturday by playing the kind of physical hockey for which the franchise used to be known.