CHICAGO (CBS)– A convenience store robbery in the west suburbs leads police on a pursuit to Chicago.
Police in Elmhurst responded to a 7-Eleven where three armed men stole $300 and cigarettes around 2:30 a.m.READ MORE: 4 Dead After Freight Train Hits Car In Harvey
Illinois State Troopers spotted the suspects’ car and followed them to 4740 West Jackson Blvd. in the West Garfield Park, where the offenders jumped out of the car and ran.
Officers are using police dogs to track them down.
No arrests have been made.READ MORE: Man Shot, Critically Wounded On Red Line Train At 63rd Street
A similar incident was reported at a 7-Eleven in Lakeview around 12:30 a.m.
Chicago police said three men robbed the clerk at gunpoint and got away with cash, cigarette cartons and a bottle of liquor.
The offenders drove off in a maroon SUV.MORE NEWS: Chicago First Alert Weather: Next Snow Chance Thursday Night
Police have not confirmed if these two incidents are connected.