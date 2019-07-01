Menu
Videos
State's Gas Tax Going Up To Fund Road And Bridge Repairs
Welcome to July and the reality you’ll pay more in taxes to generate money for Rebuild Illinois, the state’s first large-scale infrastructure program in 10 years. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.
9 minutes ago
Shootings Hit 4-Year Low For First Half Of 2019
Heading into the July 4th holiday later this week, Chicago police say shootings have hit a four-year low. CBS 2's Audrina Bigos reports.
11 minutes ago
More
Contests
Only CBS
Travel
News
All News
Chicago News
Investigative
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Photos
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
July Brings Higher Gas Taxes, Cigarette Taxes, And More To Fund Road And Bridge Repairs In Illinois
Welcome to July and the reality you’ll pay more in taxes to generate money for Rebuild Illinois, the state’s first large-scale infrastructure program in 10 years.
Chicago Police Say Shootings Reach 4-Year Low Through The End Of June
So far this year, 1,229 people have been shot in Chicago, about 100 fewer than the first six months of 2018, and the lowest total since 2015.
New Restrictions On Texting While Driving Take Effect Today
Motorists caught using cellphones while driving will face harsher penalties under a new Illinois law taking effect Monday.
Stolen Jeep Cherokee Hits Bus Shelter In Jeffrey Manor, Killing Man Sitting Inside
Charges are pending against the driver and two passengers of a stolen car, after the vehicle struck and killed a man waiting for a bus Sunday morning in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood.
Weather
Weather Links
Chicago School Closings
Flight Delays O'Hare
Flight Delays Midway
Weather App
More Weather
Pride Parade Postponsed, Officials Holding Pride Parade Floats Amid Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Chicago officials are holding Pride Parade floats amid the severe weather.
Chicago Weather: Strong To Severe Afternoon Storms Cancel Pride Parade
As Chicagoans gather for the Pride Parade in Boystown, severe storms are on the way.
Chicago Weather: Hot And Humid Weekend, Possible Sunday Storms
Chicagoans are in for a hot and humid weekend.
Sports
Featured Sports
Giolito Earns 11th Victory As White Sox Beat Twins 4-3
Lucas Giolito allowed one hit in five innings to earn his major league-leading 11th victory and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Sunday.
White Sox Game Resumes After Weather Delay
The White Sox's home game against the Minnesota Twins resumed Sunday evening after it was delayed due to the rain.
Suarez Homers Early, Reds Hold On For 8-6 Win Over Cubs
Eugenio Suarez ended his slump with Cincinnati's longest homer of the season, Anthony DeSclafani pitched six scoreless innings and the Reds held off the Chicago Cubs 8-6 Sunday.
Cruz, Kepler Hit 2 HRs, Twins Beat White Sox 10-3
Nelson Cruz and Max Kepler each hit two home runs, Miguel Sano went deep, and Michael Pineda threw six solid innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 10-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
Baez Hits Grand Slam, Cubs Beat Reds 6-0 Behind Quintana
Javier Baez hit his first grand slam of the season Saturday, and Jose Quintana went six innings for his first victory since May 5, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 6-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Detwiler Gets 1st Win In 3 Years, White Sox Power Past Twins
The Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota 6-4 on Friday night to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Twins.
Video
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Tacos And More: What's Trending On Chicago's Food Scene?
Explore The 3 Newest Businesses To Launch In Chicago
From a nail spa to a soul food restaurant, read on to see the newest hot spots to land around town.
3 Top Food And Drink Events In Chicago This Weekend
If you love to eat and drink, the weekend ahead offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage.
Celebrate Father's Day With The Honeycomb Project
Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to spend time with loved ones, and one way to do that is by giving back.
Celebrate National Martini Day In Chicago
Wednesday is National Martini Day so now's the perfect time to learn how to make classic cocktails with a summer twist.
Italian Cuisine And More: What's Trending On Chicago's Food Scene?
Want the inside word on Chicago's buzziest local spots?
More
Station Info
CBS 2/Send Tips
Advertise
Jobs & Internships
Contests
Connect
Social
CBS Local App
CBS Weather App
Travel
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
More
CBS Entertainment
CBS 2
Watch Now
WBBM-CBS 2 News at 11 AM
On Air
Schedule:
11:00 AM
CBS 2 News at 11:00AM
11:30 AM
The Young and the Restless
12:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
1:00 PM
The Talk
2:00 PM
Hot Bench
View All Programs
Apollo 11 By The Numbers
Sponsored By