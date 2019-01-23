2019 Election
Low Turnout | Mayor Race Tight | Polls Close At 7 p.m. | Complete Results
Menu
Sports
Featured Sports
Bears
White Sox
Cubs
Blackhawks
Bulls
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Videos
Inspection Records Called Into Question After 82-Year-Old Church Bus Driver Charged With DUI
A magical trip to a Bulls game for some youth basketball players from Gary was perfect until the bus ride home.
CBS 2 Weather Watch (5 P.M. Feb. 26, 2019)
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the latest 7-day forecast.
More
Contests
Only CBS
Travel
News
All News
Chicago News
Investigative
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Photos
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Chicago Election Returns: Mayor, Alderman
The results for all of the contested races for Chicago's 2019 election.
Driver Recounts Moment Concrete Fell From Overpass, Onto His Car
According to the Village of Oak Park, the entire surface of the overpass, where the concrete fell from, was being redone before the incident.
Bond Set At $750,000 For Naperville Man Charged In Death Of Downers Grove Teenager Beth Dunlap
Bond was set Tuesday at $750,000 for a Naperville man charged in the death of Downers Grove North High School student Beth Dunlap.
Chicago On Pace For Record Low Turnout In Mayoral Election
A wide-open election and 14 candidates on the ballot for mayor haven’t been enough to get most voters out to the polls in Chicago this Election Day, and officials expect turnout could set a record low on Tuesday.
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Chicago School Closings
Flight Delays O'Hare
Flight Delays Midway
Weather App
More Weather
Chicago Weather: Unseasonably Frigid Temps To Continue Into The Weekend
The average temperature by the last week of February is 39 degrees, putting the Chicago area well below average for this time of year.
50+ MPH Winds Overturn Semis, Blow Roofs Off Buildings
High winds topped 50 miles per hour across the region Sunday, with some locations reporting gusts of more than 60 miles per hour.
Thousands Of Chicago Area Residents Without Power Amid High Winds, Rain
Thousands of customers throughout the Chicago area were left without power amid a wind advisory and thunderstorms.
Sports
Featured Sports
Robbie Gould Won't Return To Bears In 2019; 49ers Use Franchise Tag To Keep Kicker
Robbie Gould won't be kicking field goals for the Chicago Bears in 2019, after the 49ers used the franchise tag to keep the kicker in San Francisco for another season.
Proposed MLB Rule Changes To Speed Up Games
MLB and MLBPA are looking at instituting a pitch clock and restricting mound visits as ways to speed up baseball games and add excitement.
WWE's Roman Reigns Announces Cancer In Remission, Returns To Ring
WWE superstar Roman Reigns made an emotional return to the ring to announce he has beaten cancer into remission.
With Antetokounmpo Sidelined, Bucks Beat Bulls 117-106
Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon each scored 22 points, and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 117-106 Monday night without All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Polished Madrigal Could Make Quick Rise To Majors
Madrigal was selected by the White Sox with the No. 4 pick in last year's amateur draft and signed for a bonus of just over $6.4 million.
Blackhawks Activate Corey Crawford From Injured Reserve, Send Collin Delia Back To Rockford
The Chicago Blackhawks have activated goalie Corey Crawford from injured reserve, more than two months after he suffered a concussion in a game against the San Jose Sharks.
Video
Best Of
Latest Headlines
3 New Eateries To Check Out On The Near North Side
Here's a rundown of the newest hotspots to make their debut in this part of Chicago.
From Burgers To Banana Fritters, Get These Trending Chicago Restaurants On Your Radar Now
Curious where Chicago's insiders are eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.
The Best Comedy Events In Chicago This Week
Check out this week's best comedy events in Chicago.
French Delicacies And Mexican Carnitas: What's Trending On Chicago's Food Scene?
Unsure where Chicago's insiders are eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.
4 Can't-Miss Food And Drink Events In Chicago This Week
From a yappy hour for dog lovers to a greenhouse workshop, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.
Valentine's Day 2019: The Best Romantic Destinations In America
Looking for the most romantic locations in the America? Check out the most romantic destinations in America!
More
Station Info
CBS 2/Send Tips
Advertise
Jobs & Internships
Contests
Connect
Social
CBS Local App
CBS Weather App
Travel
Valentine's Day 2019: The Best Romantic Destinations In America
Looking for the most romantic locations in the America? Check out the most romantic destinations in America!
'It's A Scam,' Travel Website Offering Luxury Deals Investigated
Spendelicious, a luxury travel website, promises elite status in hotels and airline loyalty programs for a fee. Airlines and travel-industry experts are calling the website a “scam.”
DeafBlind Chicagoan Says City Lacks Winter-Weather Resources, Residents Can Help
For Garfield Ridge resident Bryen M Yunashko, snowy weather conditions mean he may not be able to leave his house.
More
CBS Entertainment
CBS 2
On Air
On Air Schedule:
7:00 PM
NCIS
8:00 PM
FBI
9:00 PM
NCIS: New Orleans
10:00 PM
CBS 2 News at 10:00PM
10:35 PM
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
View All Programs
Chicago Election Returns: 2019 Chicago Mayoral, Aldermanic Results
Sponsored By
(Credit: Chicago Public Library)
Here are the results for all contested races in Chicago