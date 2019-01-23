James Hunt, Cop Who Said He's Killed 'Mother------s,' Shot DeSean Pittman 10 Times In 2014 "I kill mother-----s. "Those words are not from a spree killer or a hardened Chicago gang-banger, but instead, from a Chicago police officer, one with a history of questionable arrests and use of force: Officer James Hunt.

Mayoral Campaigns Flooding Voters' Phones With Texts; 'I Didn’t Sign Up For Anything Like This'With just one day until Chicago’s mayoral election, campaigns are working overtime, which might mean overloading your phones with text messages.

Mayoral Race Tightening Up For The Front-RunnersThe surprising survey, taken over the weekend, shows Preckwinkle, Daley and Lightfoot tied at 14 percent.

R. Kelly Heads To McDonald's, Cigar Lounge After Release From JailThe day started with R. Kelly's attorney entering a not-guilty plea on all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, and he ended in the Gold Coast at a cigar Lounge.

R. Kelly Posts Bond, Released From Cook County JailR. Kelly posted $100,000 bond Monday afternoon and is expected to be released from the Cook County Jail within the hour.

Chicago On Pace For Record Low Turnout In Mayoral ElectionA wide-open election and 14 candidates on the ballot for mayor haven’t been enough to get most voters out to the polls in Chicago this Election Day, and officials expect turnout could set a record low on Tuesday.

Why City Emissions Testing Centers Have DisappearedIllinois requires vehicles more than four years old to pass an emissions test, but why does the largest city in Illinois lack an emissions testing facility?

Bond Set At $750,000 For Naperville Man Charged In Death Of Downers Grove Teenager Beth DunlapBond was set Tuesday at $750,000 for a Naperville man charged in the death of Downers Grove North High School student Beth Dunlap.

R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Abuse; Accuser's Attorney Claims To Have Another Video Of Sexual AssaultR. Kelly will be back in court on Monday, where a judge will be assigned to oversee his trial on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

History Of The Fire Pole Started With Black Chicago Firehouse In 1870sAfrican American firefighters played a key role in developing a staple of the firehouse: the sliding pole. In honor of Black History Month, CBS 2’s Derrick Young spoke with a retired fire chief turned author.