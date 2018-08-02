Enter To Win: #CBSCHI Happy Place Contest

Menu
Sports
Featured Sports
Bears
White Sox
Cubs
Blackhawks
Bulls
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Videos
CBS 2 News Digest
Protesters plan to shut down Lake Shore Drive, Lollapalooza kicks off in Grant Park, and CBS 2's Megan Glaros has the forecast.
CBS 2 Top Headlines AM Aug. 2, 2018
CBS 2's Roseanne Tellez has the news, and Megan Glaros has the weather.
More
Contests
Only CBS
Travel
News
All News
Local
Investigative
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Photos
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Senators: Trump 'Not Paying Attention' To Russian Threats In 2018
One Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee contends that Russian hackers may have already targeted most -- if not all -- sitting US senators.
Police Seek Four Suspects In Monee Home Invasion
Four men broke into an elderly couple’s home in south suburban Monee earlier this week, stealing cash and phones, before fleeing in the couple’s SUV.
Lollapalooza 2018: Increased Security In Place For 4-Day Festival
Lollapalooza, one of the largest and best-known music festivals in the world, gets underway later today.
Protesters Set To Block Lake Shore Drive, March To Wrigley Field This Afternoon
Protesters plan to shut down streets in Lakeview to alert North Siders to violent crime and recent police shootings in Chicago.
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
School Closings
Flight Delays O'Hare
Flight Delays Midway
Weather App
More Weather
Albany Park Stormwater Diversion Tunnel Completed
After two historic floods, and years of promises, people living in the Albany Park neighborhood can rest easy now that an 18-foot wide stormwater diversion tunnel is complete.
Tornadoes Sweep Through Iowa; Major Damage And Some Injuries
A flurry of tornadoes swept through central Iowa Thursday afternoon, injuring at least 17 people, flattening buildings in three cities and forcing the evacuation of a hospital.
Frightening Video Of Tornadoes In Bondurant, Iowa
Frightening moments for residents near Des Moines, Iowa, has tornadoes ripped through the town of Bondurant.
Sports
Featured Sports
Pro Football Hall Of Fame Game: Chicago Bears-Baltimore Ravens Preview
The NFL returns today when the Chicago Bears face the Baltimore Ravens in the annual Hall of Fame Game.
'I Never Thought It Would Be 30 Years': Cubs' Bullpen Coach Lester Strode A Model Of Consistency
Thirteen managers, seven general managers and five team presidents; Cubs bullpen coach Lester Strode has outlasted them all.
Royals Beat White Sox 10-5
Alex Gordon hit a two-run homer and drove in four, helping the Kansas City Royals pound the sloppy Chicago White Sox 10-5 on Wednesday night.
Cubs Throttle Pirates 9-2
Cole Hamels had little trouble in his return to the National League, keeping the Pittsburgh Pirates in check over five innings to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 9-2 victory on Wednesday night.
Firestone Country Club South Course Profile
Site of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Firestone Country Club South Course is known for its par-5 16th hole, dubbed 'The Monster.'
HOF Preview: Urlacher Met Lofty Standards Set By Bears LBs
No defense took the ball away more than the Bears in the nine seasons (coach Lovie) Smith and Urlacher were together, with 292 takeaways.
Video
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Eats, Treats And Games: Your Guide To Lakeview's 5 Newest Businesses
Want to find out about the freshest new spots in Lakeview? From a Mediterranean and Indian restaurant to a board game cafe, read on to see the newest hot spots to debut in this Chicago neighborhood.
On Tap: Chicago's Top 5 Breweries, Ranked
Looking to try the best breweries in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top-rated breweries in Chicago
The Five Top-Rated Diners In Chicago
Looking to try the best diners around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top-rated diners in Chicago,
Best Places For Fresh Fish In Chicago
An abundance of fresh fish to take home or dine in can be found in Chicago. Here are the 5 best places for fresh fish in Chicago.
Best Kids Menus In Chicago
Feeding the kiddos doesn't at all have to be limited to fast food drive-thrus, so check out these restaurants that will put a smile on faces of all ages...
Best Memorial Day Walks, Runs And Parades In Chicago
Kick off summer in the city by biking on LSD, running your keister off or taking a moment to honor those who sacrificed for our country.
More
Station Information
Station Info/Contact
CBS 2 Team/Send Tips
Jobs & Internships
Contests
Connect
Social
CBS Local App
CBS Weather App
Travel
Illinois To Celebrate 100th Anniversary Of Route 66
The Mother Road starts in Chicago and travels to California.
All 101 People Survive Plane Crash In Northern Mexico, Governor Says
An Aeromexico airliner crashed after taking off in the northern state of Durango on Tuesday, a federal official confirmed.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
More
CBS Entertainment
CBS 2
On Air
On Air Schedule:
09:00 AM
Let's Make a Deal
10:00 AM
The Price Is Right
11:00 AM
CBS 2 News at 11:00AM
11:30 AM
The Young and the Restless
12:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
View All Programs
Sponsored By
Enter To Win: #CBSCHI Happy Place Contest