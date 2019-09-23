— Why is the city handing out tickets to thousands of people for expired meters – even though there’s still time left on the clock?

The CBS 2 Investigators dove into a convenient way to pay for parking that comes with a costly catch. And CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has discovered a possible fix.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Allen Feurstein.

Feurstein is among the many drivers frustrated by the ParkChicago app, which is supposed to make paying for parking more convenient.

“You do something right and then you still get penalized,” he said.

As instructed, Feurstein put in his license plate number and confirmed payment, but still got a ticket at 8:53 p.m. – 25 minutes after the meter started.

When he showed the enforcement officer he still had 37 minutes left on the countdown, she canceled the ticket. He said she admitted there could have been a problem with her device.

“So when I challenged her, I said, ‘Well…’ and she made the comment that they’re aware that it doesn’t always get updated – maybe for five minutes,” Feurstein said.

The response from the managers of ParkChicago was, “In rare instances, sometimes wireless connectivity between a parking enforcement official’s tablet and the main database runs slow.”

ParkChicago app users have been tweeting about problems with the app.

In June, a user tweeted: “Ticketing cars with 30 minutes left on their meter. 4th ticket in last year”

In July, a user tweeted, “Got another $65 parking citation even though I still had time left on the meter.”

And as recently as August, a user tweeted, “I used your app and still got a ticket.”

We discovered a total of nearly 7,500 tickets have been dismissed since 2014 because they were incorrectly issued.

According to IT expert Jeremy Hajeck, there is a solution. He says Park Chicago should contact all wireless providers “make sure all the zones where traffic enforcement is being done have adequate wireless connectivity.”

If you contested a parking app ticket but went ahead and paid it while you waited for a response from the city, Chicago may still owe you money.

The city owes about $3,400 to 58 drivers who didn’t deserve a parking app ticket. You should try and get your money back.