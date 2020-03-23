By Christopher Hacker
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Illinois, with an additional 236 confirmed cases announced March 23. As many Illinoisans stay home under Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s order to remain indoors, CBS 2 is tracking “the curve” — the rate of new coronavirus cases in the state.
Experts say it’s important to “flatten the curve,” or keep the rate of new cases low to avoid overloading hospitals with patients. Like many states, Illinois has taken steps — closing restaurants and ordering residents to remain indoors except to get food, medicine, or go to work if a person’s job is considered essential — to do just that.
Those steps will take time, however. As of March 22, the curve in Illinois shows no signs of flattening.
Illinois Coronavirus Cases By Day
New York — now the epicenter of the outbreak with almost 16,000 cases — is in a similar situation, the data shows. Like Illinois, number of cases added each day continues to rise.
New York Coronavirus Cases By Day
But despite New York’s high number of cases, the curves for Illinois and New York are similar. When measuring from the first day ten or more cases were reported, the two curves look nearly identical.
The curve for Hubei Province, China, home to the city of Wuhan where the virus first started, looks starkly different, however. As officials in Hubei have reported fewer cases — as low as zero new cases in one day last week — the curve has begun to flatten, giving a preview into what Illinois may see down the road.
Hubei Province Coronavirus Cases By Day
All data from Johns Hopkins University