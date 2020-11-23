Sponsored By
The City of Chicago operates testing sites and partners with community-based organizations to operate mobile testing sites deployed throughout Chicago each week. Please review the scheduled hours of operation. All tests at City testing sites are offered at no cost to all people regardless of citizenship status and ability to pay.
Testing volume is high. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged to ensure same-day testing. Book your appointment at chicagocovidtesting.com.
Additional testing sites with links to more information are included in the map: