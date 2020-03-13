By Christopher Hacker
As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois has begun to grow as well. As of the evening of Thursday, March 12, there are 32 confirmed cases in the state. Most of those patients have either recovered or are in stable condition, officials said at a recent press conference. CBS 2 will continue to track each new case as it’s announced, and will update this page as more data becomes available.
Please note that the data on this page refers to confirmed cases, not all cases that may exist.
Where cases have been found
Most of the cases are located in Cook County, although, in recent days, several cases in neighboring counties have also been identified.
source: data compiled by CBS 2 from IDPH and CDPH press releases and briefings
Who are the patients?
More than half of the cases that have been confirmed involve people in their sixties or older — groups the CDC has said are at higher risk for suffering more severe symptoms due to COVID-19.
source: data compiled by CBS 2 from IDPH and CDPH press releases and briefings
How fast is the spread?
Illinois is still in the early stages of the outbreak, with officials warning there are more cases to come. But as tests have become more widely available and additional cases have been confirmed, the rate of the outbreak’s growth is starting to take shape.
source: data compiled by CBS 2 from IDPH and CDPH press releases and briefings