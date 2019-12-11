By Carol Thompson, Irika Sargent

(CBS) — March 9 was a day like many others.

A father drops his son off at a friend’s house.

“Before he got out [of the car], he gave me a hug. Told me he loved me. Then he went into the house,” said Donald Williams.

Because of crime, especially shootings, in the Englewood community, Williams always listened to the scanner, keeping a keen ear alert.

That day, Williams heard a call about someone shot at the address of the friend’s house.

“I heard them calling for the units and the ambulance to respond,” Williams said.

Within minutes, he got the call his son was involved. By the time Williams got to the scene, he saw paramedics bringing out his son, Deon, doing chest compressions trying to keep the boy alive.

“I tried to touch him. He said, ‘You can’t touch him, Mr. Williams.’ He said, ‘You can’t touch him.’ ”

Deon Williams, 13, died a short time later at the hospital. Williams said the Medical Examiner’s report showed Deon had been shot in the back.

“…He gave me a hug. Told me he loved me.” — Donald Williams

In 2019, through Dec. 1, an analysis of Chicago Police Crime Data reveals 13,375 reported incidents involving guns, not counting murders. More than half (52%) of those incidents occurred in just 10 of Chicago’s 50 wards, representing communities mostly on Chicago’s west and south sides.

Deon Williams is just one of the victims. Initially police thought that shooting might be a tragic accident, two young boys simply playing with a gun.

Then came the arrest of the 14-year-old friend and two felony charges: involuntary manslaughter and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. That boy pleaded guilty and got supervision for a year, according to Donald Williams.

“I feel like he should have served, if it was no more than 30 days, he should have served something to realize what you’ve done, there’s consequences.”

It is unclear how many gun crimes in Chicago are committed by children 17 years of age or younger. However, law enforcement experts agree most juveniles, like the teenager in the Williams’ case, get off with nothing more than an insignificant punishment.

Gun Crimes in Chicago Reported incidents of gun crimes, January 1, 2019 through December 1, 2019. Data from the Chicago Data Portal.

Illinois State Rep. Anthony DeLuca of south suburban Chicago Heights wants to change that for repeat offenders. He has been working on legislation for at least three years. Most recently, he introduced HB333 in January.

“He should have served something to realize what you’ve done there’s consequences.” — Donald Williams

The bill would increase penalties for juveniles convicted of more than one gun offense. Probation would be off the table, replaced by a mandatory minimum of six months confinement in the Department of Juvenile Justice.

During that time, the children would receive services including education, treatment for mental health and drug addiction, and mentoring. The bill faced stiff opposition from Black Caucus and some community members who do not like the idea of tougher penalties for juveniles.

The bill wound up stuck in committee this legislative session, but Rep. DeLuca plans to make a small change to the language and believes lawmakers will hold a hearing on the legislation when they return to Springfield in early 2020.

Donald Williams, still grieving the loss of his 13-year-old son, can see both sides of the issue. He has another teenage son who got supervision this year on a gun case. He says his son picked up a dropped gun after someone shot at him. Police caught his son holding the weapon.

Williams favors the bill and the stricter punishment, even though it could mean a tougher sentence for his child in the future.

“That’s my son. I love him. But, if you pick up that gun then you deserve what comes of it. I’m not holding no punches,” he said.

As for Deon’s killer, he said, “I wish him all the luck. But, what lesson did he learn? What lessons is anybody, any of these kids learning because they’re getting a slap on the wrist and being sent right back home?”