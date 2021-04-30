DOWNLOAD OUR APP
Don't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
Menu
Videos
Chicago Weather: Cooler By The Lake On Friday
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Thursday, April 29, 2021.
2 hours ago
Frankfort Neighbors Say Road Expansion Would Ruin Their Safe Place In Their Backyards
Imagine building your dream home with the money you save for years, only to have your backyard end up on the cusp of becoming a highway. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports, that is exactly what is planned for one subdivision in south suburban Frankfort.
2 hours ago
More
Contests
CBS+
Travel
News
All News
Chicago News
Investigative
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Photos
Autos
CBS+
Latest Headlines
Chicago Weather: Cooler By The Lake Friday After An Evening Of Strong Winds Thursday
Impressive winds were seen along a front that passed through the area Thursday evening.
ONLY ON 2: Man Poses As Customer Before Robbing Southwest Side Hot Dog Stand And Then Apologizes; He Is Suspected In 3 More Robberies Nearby
A holdup at a Garfield Ridge neighborhood hot dog shop was caught on video, and police are linking the man with a gun to a string of armed robberies.
COPA Completes 16-Month Investigation In Anjanette Young Raid, Reports Nearly 100 Misconduct Claims Against Officers
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has wrapped up its investigation of the case of Anjanette Young, the social worker who is suing the city after she was handcuffed naked in a botched police raid two years ago.
ONLY ON 2: Frankfort Neighbors Say Plan To Expand Laraway Road Up To Their Backyards Would Be Unsafe And 'Horrific'
Imagine building your dream home with the money you save for years, only to have your backyard end up on the cusp of becoming a highway.
Weather
Weather Links
Chicago School Closings
Flight Delays O'Hare
Flight Delays Midway
Weather App
More Weather
Chicago Weather: Cooler By The Lake Friday After An Evening Of Strong Winds Thursday
Impressive winds were seen along a front that passed through the area Thursday evening.
View Live Radar
NFL Draft: Bears Trade Up To Pick 11, Take Justin Fields
The Bears made a big move on draft night to pick the man they hope will be the answer at QB.
Sports
Featured Sports
NFL Draft: Bears Trade Up To Pick 11, Take Justin Fields
The Bears made a big move on draft night to pick the man they hope will be the answer at QB.
Cease Pitches Shutout As White Sox Pound Tigers, Sweep Doubleheader
Dylan Cease struck out a season-best nine in his first career shutout, Yoán Moncada and Yermín Mercedes homered, and the Chicago White Sox completed a doubleheader sweep of the slumping Detroit Tigers with a win Thursday night.
Blackhawks Edged By Panthers In Overtime
Sam Bennett scored at 4:08 of overtime to give the Florida Panthers a win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.
Cubs Find Their Bats, Beat Braves To Snap 5-Game Skid
Jason Heyward drove in two runs with two hits and the Cubs emerged from their hitting slump to beat the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night, ending their five-game losing streak.
Rashawn Slater Becomes First Northwestern Wildcat To Go In Top 15 Of NFL Draft Since 1983, As He's Selected By Chargers; Cornerback Greg Newsome II Goes To Browns
Offensive lineman Rashawn Slater on Thursday night became the first Northwestern Wildcats to go in the top 15 picks of the NFL Draft in nearly four decades, as he was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers.
Who Is Justin Fields, Quarterback Selected By Bears In 2021 NFL Draft?
The Bears picked quarterback Justin Fields of Ohio State in the NFL Draft Thursday night, after trading up with the New York Giants and taking the No. 11 pick.
Video
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'Bull' Celebrates Episode 100 With An All-New Trial Tonight On CBS
'Bull' will air its 100th episode tonight at 10:00PM ET/PT, on CBS and streaming with Paramount+.
Dean Norris On His Favorite Thing About Art In 'United States Of Al': 'He's Just A Really, Really Good Dad'
Dean Norris discusses his role on the new CBS comedy, 'United States Of Al.'
Earth Day: A Look Back At The First Event
The first Earth Day happened 51 years ago, when CBS News's Walter Cronkite called it "a day dedicated to enlisting all the citizens of a bountiful country in a common cause of saving life from the deadly biproduct of that bounty."
How Dottie Pepper's Former Mentor George Pulver Might Advise Dustin Johnson And Will Zalatoris
Dottie Pepper, who has a new book about her former mentor George Pulver, looks at what he might say to Dustin Johnson and Will Zalatoris.
CBS Sports The New Home Of World Series Of Poker Main Event: 'We Have A History With This Tournament And We're Excited To Rekindle It'
The World Series of Poker is coming to CBS with coverage of the Main Event and several Bracelet Events
SEE IT: Best Moments From The 56th ACM Awards
Look back at the best moments from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS and Paramount+.
More
Station Info
CBS 2/Send Tips
Advertise
Jobs & Internships
Contests
Connect
Social
CBS Local App
CBS Weather App
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
CBSN Chicago
Watch Now
Genesis Giveaway
Sponsored By