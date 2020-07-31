By Dorothy Tucker, Samah Assad, Carol Thompson

CHICAGO (CBS) — For more than 40 years, Ronald Macon has called Auburn Gresham home.

He’s one of more than 47,000 people who live in the South side community. At 11 a.m. every Tuesday, Macon, along with hundreds of other residents, head to East 79th and Halsted to pick up food and PPE at a distribution by the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation.

“I come here to participate in the gathering around here and meet other people, but mostly to get the food that they have here,” said Macon, who lives in a senior citizen home nearby. “It’s a very wonderful thing that they’re doing in the community.”

Macon knows his community is one of those hardest hit by COVID-19. The first death in the state happened there, and since March, 36 people died, according to CBS 2’s analysis of Cook County Medical Examiner data.

“I’m so humble and so grateful to these people here,” he said of the distribution volunteers. “With the pandemic, this is the most grateful thing. It’s like a godsend.”

The distribution is among several events part of the efforts by Chicago’s Racial Equity Rapid Response Team. Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the creation of the team in early April, which includes a partnership with community organizations like the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation, Austin Coming Together and South Shore Works.

Specifically, the group of community leaders is tasked with developing strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19 and combat the pandemic’s disproportionate effect on Black and Latinx communities.

In early April, CBS 2’s mapping and data analysis uncovered Auburn Gresham, majority Black, was one of five hotspots with the most COVID-related deaths. Today, citywide, the numbers are still startling: more than 1,000 people out of the 2,619 who died, or 42 percent, are Black.

But Carlos Nelson, a member of the Rapid Response Team, and CEO of the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation, said he wasn’t surprised by the devastating losses in his community. This is the outcome of decades of systemic unequal access to food and health care in Black and Latinx communities, he said, but it’s still difficult to stomach the reality.

“We knew that if a situation like this occurred, we could be devastated, and that’s exactly what happened,” Nelson said. “This pandemic reared it’s evil head and highlighted a lot of the challenges, unfortunately, that we’ve had to deal with for decades.”

After CBS 2’s reporting, Lightfoot announced Auburn Gresham, along with Austin and South Shore, would be the focus of the Raid Response Team’s work. Today, the deaths are even higher than they were four months ago. Deaths in Auburn Gresham increased from six to 36. South Shore, which had seven deaths, now has 114. And deaths in Austin, which were five, are now 20 times greater than in April. A total of 121 deaths happened there, as of July 29.

Chicago COVID-19 deaths by neighborhood You can explore COVID-19 deaths across Black and Latinx communities in the maps below by zooming in and clicking on each point or neighborhood. Click the arrow at the bottom of the map to switch to a new map. You can also click the button at the top for more information about each map. Can’t see this map? Click here.