By Christopher Hacker
CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois will receive far less federal funding relative to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases than neighboring states, according to data analyzed by CBS Chicago.
The federal CARES Act, which provided roughly $2 trillion to state and local governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic, allocates funds based on population, not the severity of the outbreak in each state. That means Illinois, which has the fourth most cases of any state in the U.S., will receive much less funding than states with few cases when measured by the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in each state.
Using estimates of total CARES Act funding distribution from the progressive Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, CBS 2 calculated that Illinois ranks 46th in terms of funding per positive COVID-19 case, according to case counts from the COVID Tracking Project through May 5.
CARES Act Funding By Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Source: Center for Budget and Policy Priorities and the COVID Tracking Project
Can’t see this map? Click here.
With 65,962 positive cases as of May 5, Illinois has the fourth most cases of any U.S. state. But under the CARES Act, Illinois will receive only about $75,000 per confirmed case, according to a CBS 2 analysis. Neighboring states with fewer cases will receive much more money per confirmed case. Wisconsin, which has more than seven times fewer confirmed cases, will receive more than $263,000 per confirmed case, a CBS 2 analysis showed.
Among the biggest winners of CARES Act funding are Alaska, Montana, Wyoming, Hawaii and Vermont — all of which have less than 1,000 confirmed cases as of May 5 and will receive over $1 million per confirmed case.
