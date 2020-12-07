CHICAGO (CBS) — The outbreak of COVID-19 in Indiana now ranks as one of the worst in the country. This comes after the state reported another 5.700 cases on 42 deaths on Monday.

The Hoosier state is second-worst in terms of cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, trailing only Rhode Island, according to data compiled by the New York Times. In terms of overall numbers, not factoring for population, the 6,910 daily case average, places Indiana No. 9 in the United States. The state also ranks No. 8 in terms of daily average deaths from COVID-19. Like many other states, Indiana had a decline in cases over the long Thanksgiving holiday, but deaths and infections are rising once again.

According the the COVID Tracking Project, key COVID metrics are at, or near, record levels statewide.

While the state does have a mandatory mask-wearing order, there are very few restrictions for Hoosiers. Most public places are open, such as restaurants, bars and movie theaters, which are all considered highest risk for contracting COVID. The state has placed limits on public gatherings. There are no limits on the number of people allowed in shops and malls.

In Northwest Indiana, hospitals are stressed to the limit. The number of available ICU beds remains below 50 for the entire five-county region, which has a population of around 800,000. The region reported 716 new cases and two deaths. Lake County, which accounts for more than half of the region’s population, accounted for 468 of those cases, and no deaths. Lake County’s test positivity rate has risen to 17.9%.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 6,284 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19, making it the third-leading cause of death in the state, behind heart disease and cancer.