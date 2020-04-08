By Christopher Hacker
CHICAGO (CBS) — Newly released data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows the number of COVID-19 cases by zip code — a new level of detail not previously available.
The data shows most of the cases are in Cook County and Chicago, with high concentrations of cases on the city’s South and West sides. It also shows a growing number of cases in the suburbs — particularly towns to the North and South of Chicago.
Coronavirus Cases By Zip Code
Use the map below to explore the data. Enter your zip code in the search box on the left to find your neighborhood. Circles represent the approximate location of one known death.
NOTE: Detailed data on deaths is only available for Cook County.
Source: Illinois Department of Public Health and the Cook County Medical Examiner