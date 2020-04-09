By Samah Assad, Dorothy Tucker

CHICAGO (CBS) — The racial disparities are immediate when you look at the data: black people are dying from coronavirus at a higher rate than any other population in Chicago. While Chicago’s black population is 30 percent, the percent of black deaths is more than double that.

“Those numbers take your breath away,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday. “This is a call to action moment for all of us.”

CBS 2 wanted to drill down in the data even deeper to learn more about where the majority of people are dying and how resources can be better allocated there to curb deaths.

Maureen Benjamins, a senior research fellow at Chicago’s Mt. Sinai Hospital, told CBS 2 this week it’s critical to look at the big picture when honing in on the factors that contribute to glaring racial disparities in Chicago and across the country.

“It’s not individual health choices or behaviors,” Benjamins said. “It’s these structural factors in society that go back to racist policies and discrimination.”

These structural factors include poor housing, increased pollution and distance from food and medical services in what are known as “food deserts,” Benjamins said. They can also drive increased rates of diabetes and hypertension in black adults — the two most common secondary causes of death in Chicago’s coronavirus-related fatalities, according to data analyzed by CBS 2.

So we mapped every death by the neighborhood it happened in, using data released by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as well as geographic data. We found neighborhoods with majority black populations are experiencing the most deaths.

Chicago COVID-19 deaths by neighborhood You can explore black population percentages, coronavirus deaths, median income and median age across neighborhoods in the map below by zooming in and clicking on each point or neighborhood. Click the arrow at the bottom of the map to switch to a new map. You can also click the button at the top for more information about each map. Can’t see this map? Click here.