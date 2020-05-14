CHICAGO (CBS)– The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 72,993 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of May 4 in Illinois, according to the DOL’s weekly claims report released Thursday.

While this number is based on advanced estimates, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) will be releasing a final number later Thursday.

This is among the 986,000 total claims filed in the state over the last 10 weeks.

There were 2,981,000 new claims filed in the U.S. last week.

The IDES 74,476 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of April 27 in Illinois.

During the week of April 20, the U.S. Department of Labor estimates 81,245 new unemployment claims were filed in Illinois.

During the week of April 20, there were 3,169,000 new claims filed across the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 102,736 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of April 13 in Illinois

CBS 2 has extensively reported about how unemployment has surged in Illinois and neighboring states during the coronavirus pandemic.