CHICAGO (CBS) — One of the most important issues during the Coronavirus pandemic is testing; health officials have said it’s critical to know who’s had the virus and who hasn’t in order to decide when to begin reopening the economy. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has said the state needs to dramatically ramp up its testing efforts as the number of cases and deaths swells.
Now, new data obtained by CBS 2 shows which parts of Chicago have seen the highest levels of testing — and which haven’t.
Chicago COVID-19 Testing
This map reflects the number of Chicago residents who were tested in a given zip code from the date of the first test through April 5. People tested in Chicago but who weren’t Chicago residents are not included. Some people received multiple tests, but each person is only counted once.
Please note that many of the test results did not have an address associated with them and are not included here.
Source: Chicago Department of Public Health