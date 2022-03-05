By Tara Molina

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ve tracked a steady rise in violent crime across the city here at CBS 2, and a longstanding nonprofit says it has plans to make a dent in it.

Chicago-based UCAN told CBS 2’s Tara Molina about a new cash infusion of $21 million – which they say will make the difference across Chicago.

Fighting the spike in crime takes time and resources, and UCAN says it’s upping those resources in Chicago thanks to a major pool of donations.

UCAN’s new chief executive officer, Christa A. Hamilton, sat down with CBS 2’s Molina Friday to talk about exactly how the money will make a difference – specifically with violence prevention.

UCAN is based in the North Lawndale community on the city’s West Side – a community with the third most reported violent crime this year at 125 total.

Homicides are down this year, but assaults, batteries, and sexual assaults are up – mirroring a similar spike in violent crimes citywide.

UCAN has committed to making a difference – working with kids and families who have suffered trauma.

“We can really lead people to success,” said Hamilton, who was born and raised on the city’s South Side. “You know, there’s lots to do – and we’re working together to be very intentional about how do we reduce violence in this community?”

Hamilton is proud to announce the organization’s major cash infusion, which is making more of their work possible. The organization is directing the $21 million to a few of its programs, with a focus on boots on the ground.

The boots are dispatched by Frank Perez, who leads violence intervention and prevention services.

“They’re coming to the community and servicing these individuals where they’re at,” Perez said.

He told us they surround a scene, at any hour, to help the people directly impacted by violence, and they stay there long after the crime scene tape comes down.

Last year, a total of 473 young people received mentoring through UCAN’s violence intervention.

“There is an opportunity to change that mindset,” Perez said. “It doesn’t have to be this way. You can make a difference.”

To Perez, the money means manpower.

“We’ve never had enough staff,” he said.

Perez says that manpower will make a difference heading into warmer months, when we typically see violence spike across the city.

“I’m hoping with an influx of money, we can be reducing those numbers – having those numbers go in the right direction,” Perez said.

“We are preparing for a safer summer than we’ve seen the past two years,” said Hamilton.

UCAN is one of the 15 members of Communities Partnering 4 Peace, a group of other organizations doing work like this right now across the city.

UCAN issued the following information about its record:

During COVID, the organization provided 2,400 boxes of food and emergency funding for individuals and families. The agency engaged nearly 9,000 people from across Chicago and the world during COVID In 2021, 473 young people received mentoring through UCAN’s Violence Intervention Since 2018, UCAN has secured job placements for more than 1,000 youth and adults UCAN has provided mental health services to more than 2,500 young people and their families since 2018 99% of UCAN participants report a decreased exposure and involvement in violence UCAN has completed over 750 violence reduction mediations in the North Lawndale community since 2018



UCAN also issued this financial breakdown:

Public Funds Raised – $6,311,002 Private Pipeline – $1,932,500 Total funds raised – $21,006,269



Here is a breakdown of Chicago violent crime statistics from 2018 through 2022 through Feb. 24. The North Lawndale community area, where UCAN is headquartered, had third most reported violent crimes so far this year with 125:

Here is a breakdown of violent crimes in just North Lawndale, again all years through Feb. 24.

Finally, here are type breakdowns and citywide totals for all violent crimes this year:

The City of Chicago is making violence prevention a priority too. A spokesperson told Molina their focus right now is on violence intervention and addressing community blight: