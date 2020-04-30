Sponsored By
CHICAGO (CBS)– The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 81,245 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of April 20 in Illinois, according to the DOL’s weekly claims report released Thursday.
The Illinois Department Of Employment Security updated those numbers later Thursday to 81,596 new claims filed last week.
During the same timeframe last year, there were 7,310 new claims filed. In the last 8 weeks, more than 838,000 people have filed new unemployment claims in Illinois.
There was a decrease in claims since last week. The U.S. Department of Labor estimated 102,736 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of April 13 in Illinois.
The IDES reported 141,160 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of April 6.
CBS 2 has extensively reported about how unemployment has surged in Illinois and neighboring states during the coronavirus pandemic.