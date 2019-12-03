CBS Chicago Cares
Call (855) 350-2900 or text "REDCROSS" to 90999 to donate to the Red Cross
Menu
Videos
Shooting Near Howard Street Red Line Station
Chicago police are responding to reports of a person shot near the Howard Street Red Line in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
1 hour ago
CBS 2 Weather Watch (11AM, Dec. 3, 2019)
CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has the latest 7-day forecast.
3 hours ago
More
Contests
Only CBS
Travel
News
All News
Chicago News
Investigative
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Photos
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Man Shot Dead At Howard Street Red Line, Causing CTA Delays
A shooting on the platform at the Howard Street Red Line in the Rogers Park neighborhood has left one person dead.
About 20 Top-Ranking CPD Officers Plan To Retire In Wake Of Former Supt. Eddie Johnson's Firing
Sources told CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot about 20 high-ranking officers are planning to retire. Most of those officers were appointed to their current positions by Johnson, whom Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired on Monday.
Chicago Police Blame Facebook For Illegal Gun, Drug Sales
Officials said the guns sell quickly and it’s difficult to know where they wind up.
Northern Illinois Man Convicted Of Torturing Puppy
Ehrhardt faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison when he returns to court Jan. 30 for sentencing.
Weather
Weather Links
Chicago School Closings
Flight Delays O'Hare
Flight Delays Midway
Weather App
More Weather
Chicago Weather: Breezy, Generally Seasonable Forecast
A quiet weather pattern continues for most of this week.
Chicago Weather: Parts Of Lakefront Trail Closed Due To High Waves On Lake Michigan
According to the National Weather Service, winds of 21 to 33 knots were creating waves of 6 to 8 feet along the lakefront on Monday.
Chicago Weather: Lakeshore Flood Warning For Indiana Shoreline; Quiet Weather Week To Come
A lakeshore flood warning was in effect until 6 p.m. for the Indiana shoreline of Lake Michigan.
Sports
Featured Sports
Bulls Nearly Blow Big Lead, Hold Off Kings 113-106
Zach LaVine kept getting to the free throw line down the stretch, Lauri Markkanen rediscovered his shooting stroke and the Chicago Bulls finally figured out a way to close one out.
Shutout By St. Louis Leaves Blackhawks With The Blues
The St. Louis Blues beat the short-handed Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night for their fourth consecutive victory.
Blackhawks Conducting 'Thorough Review' Of Assistant Coach Marc Crawford After Physical Abuse Allegations
The Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday that they will be conducting a “thorough review” of assistant coach Marc Crawford, amid allegations that he was physically abusive in past roles with other teams.
Addison Russell Is Out As Cubs Make Roster Moves
Akiem Hicks Gears Up For Game Action
Akiem Hicks was with his boys on the practice field Monday for the second straight day. But he hasn't played in a game since dislocating his elbow in week five against the Oakland Raiders.
Akiem Hicks Returns To Bears Practice
Akiem Hicks was finally back on the Bears practice field Sunday for the first time since he dislocated his elbow way back in week five.
Video
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Feast Your Eyes On The Best Chicago Businesses To Prep For Your Thanksgiving
Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or spending a quiet Nov. 28, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do and get in preparation for the big day.
Chicago Boasts A Hot Lineup Of Comedy Events This Week
Looking to get some laughs?
Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos In Pilsen On Saturday
Pilsen's Dia De Los Muertos celebration is approaching.
Food And Drink Is Hot In Chicago This Week
Go Free This Week With These 4 No-Cost Events In Chicago
Get To Know The 3 Newest Businesses In Chicago
More
Station Info
CBS 2/Send Tips
Advertise
Jobs & Internships
Contests
Connect
Social
CBS Local App
CBS Weather App
Travel
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
More
CBS Entertainment
CBS 2
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
2:30 PM
Hot Bench
3:00 PM
Dr. Phil
4:00 PM
Judge Judy
4:30 PM
Judge Judy
5:00 PM
CBS 2 News at 5pm
View All Programs
You Could Win Four Tickets To The Progressive Chicago Boat, RV And Sail Show!
Sponsored By