The Death Penalty Is An Option In Murder Case Of Chinese Scholar YingYing Zhang Now That It's A Federal CaseThe death penalty is on the table for kidnapping, rape and murder of University of Illinois student YingYing Zhang. Illinois abolished death sentences in 2011, but the federal government took this case.

Striking Hotel Workers Causing Loud Disturbance To Neighborhood, Lurie Children's Hospital, Neighbors SayNeighbors in Streeterville are fed up with striking hotel workers they say have been causing a commotion for nearly 10 months, making noise late into the night right outside Lurie Children's Hospital.

CBS 2 Weather Watch 10 p.m. 6-12-19CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the forecast.

Family Forced To Make Life-Changing Decisions For A Man Who Was Not Their Brother, Sisters Say"It's sad that it happened like that. If it was our brother and we had to go through that, that would have been a different thing,. We made all kinds of decisions on someone that wasn't our family."

Just What The Doctor OrderedThe days of pro sports being an all-boys club, off of the field, are long gone. A woman has been making house calls on the South Side for quite a while now. as CBS 2's Megan Mawicke reports, she's just what the doctor ordered.

Mayor Lighfoot Introduces Ethics Reforms, Debates With Citizens At City Council MeetingIn her first city council meeting, Mayor Lori Lightfoot took on indicted Ald. Ed Burke. Wednesday, she tangled with an executive of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Defense Attorney For Brendt Christensen Trying To Avoid Death PenaltyThis is the first federal death penalty trial in Illinois since the state abolished the death penalty in 2011.

CBS 2 Weather Watch 5 p.m. 6-12-19CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the forecast.

Investigators Say Crete Township Man Found Dead In Trunk Of His Car Last Week Was Targeted By RobbersFrancisco "Pancho" Aranda's Chicago grocery store was also robbed of thousands of dollars in recent months.

Trial Begins For Man Accused Of Killing Chinese ScholarBrendt Christensen's defense team is focusing on mitigating the circumstances of the case to avoid the federal death penalty.

Sign Causes Hair Raising Confusion On The South SideThe city put up a tow zone sign in front of a South Side salon. After the owner called CBS 2, representatives for the alderman said it would soon come down. CBS 2's Jim Williams has the story.

Police Catch A Break: “The Ripper Crew” VanPolice caught a break in their investigation when they located the van believed to have been driven by one of the attackers.

“The Ripper Crew” Is BornAs their 1982 investigation continued, police said they made several arrests in the cases of women found murdered and mutilated across Chicago.

Robin Grecht’s Neighbors React To His ArrestRobin Grecht, whose neighbors described as a quiet family man, is arrested and charged in connection with up to 17 murders.

Lorraine Borowski Was AbductedLorraine Borowski was abducted outside the real estate office where she worked as a receptionist. Police announced they’re treating her disappearance as foul play, and her family said they’re considering offering a reward.

Inmates Will Soon Be Able To Vote From JailDespite being incarcerated, people in jail can not only vote in the next election, but will have specific sites within their facility to cast ballots. Ken Molestina reports.

Chicago Bears Waive Kicker Chris BlewittThe Chicago Bears have waived Chris Blewitt, leaving them with two kickers as they try to replace Cody Parkey. Ken Molestina reports.

CBS 2 Weather Watch (11AM, June 12, 2019)CBS 2 Meteorologist Megan Glaros has the latest 7-day forecast.

Police Seek To Increase Mental Health Treatment For OfficersThree Chicago police officers have died by suicide this year, and Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are seeking more mental health treatment for police and other emergency responders. CBS 2's Audrina Bigos reports.

Governor Pritzker Signs Abortion Rights LawGov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday has signed legislation making Illinois the most progressive state in the nation for women’s reproductive rights. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.

