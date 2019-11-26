Thanksgiving With The Lemurs!Thanksgiving and all the trimmings came early for lemurs at the Brookfield Zoo. The animals got a feast of delicious foods with their favorites including primate biscuit, applesauce, rice cereal and honey

32 minutes ago

Bears Vs. Lions: Three Things To Watch ForCBS 2's Matt Zahn's breaks down the annual match up with the NFC rivals and how the Bears could prevail.

1 hour ago

CBS 2 Weather Watch (11AM, Nov. 27, 2019)CBS 2 Meteorologist Megan Glaros has the latest 7-day forecast.

2 hours ago

Many CPS Teachers Miss First Makeup Day After StrikeToday normally would be the start of Thanksgiving break for Chicago Public Schools, but instead students are in class for the first of five makeup days after the teachers’ strike. CBS 2 has learned many teachers didn’t show up for school.

2 hours ago

Gas Leak Repaired In Brainerd, Crews Work To Restore ServiceAt least 50 families in the Brainerd neighborhood remain without natural gas service Wednesday morning, nearly 16 hours after a gas leak sent a column of fire shooting into the air.

2 hours ago

Wooden Debris Crashes Through Taxi Windshield In The Loop Amid High WindsWooden-type debris fell from a construction scaffold downtown Wednesday morning, striking two vehicles, police reported.

2 hours ago

City Council Approves Mayor Lightfoot's 2020 BudgetMayor Lori Lightfoot's first budget plan sailed through the City Council on Tuesday, by a 39-11 margin.

5 hours ago

Lake County Sheriff Cracking Down On Underage Drinking Ahead Of 'Black Wednesday'The day before Thanksgiving is a popular day for parties and underage drinking, but in Lake County authorities are trying to stop the dangerous “Black Wednesday” celebrations before they start.

7 hours ago

CBS 2 Weather Watch (5 A.M. 11-27-19)CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros has the forecast.

8 hours ago

Many CPS Teachers Expected To Miss Class On First Of Five Make-Up DaysThe Chicago Teachers Union and the city agreed to make up five school days after 11 days were missed due to the strike.

8 hours ago

Fire Breaks Out At Abandoned Home In RoselandFlames were seen shooting from the home at 93rd Street and Perry Avenue.

8 hours ago

CBS 2 Weather Watch (10 P.M. 11-26-19)CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a rainy and windy forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

15 hours ago

Illinois Attorney General Finds Police Wrong Raids DisturbingCBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini talked with Attorney General Kwame Raoul about wrong raids by Chicago Police, which are the subject of a year-long CBS 2 investigation.

15 hours ago

School Bus Driver Caught Drinking; Family Refuses To CommentMichelle Passley was caught drinking while driving a school bus in Aurora, and her family was not happy to see CBS 2's Jermont Terry.

15 hours ago

Gas Leak Sends Flames Flying In BrainerdThe fire was out late Tuesday, but the Fire Department said 60 homes had to have their gas turned off. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

15 hours ago

Jason Van Dyke Moved To Unknown PrisonFormer Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke is no longer in federal custody, but the Illinois Department of Corrections is not saying where he is now. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

15 hours ago

Man Arrested In Old Plank Trail Groping IncidentsAnthony Swift was arrested after multiple complaints to Frankfort police.

16 hours ago

Man Robbed On Red Line DowntownA man was attacked and robbed by three men on the Red Line at State and Lake.

18 hours ago

Illinois Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Limit SalesA shortage of medical marijuana in Illinois has been making headlines lately, and now, we’ve learned sales are being limited. CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports.

19 hours ago

Prosecutors: Man Killed UIC Student After She Ignroed HimProsecutors said Donald Thurman was angry that Ruth George ignored his cat-calls, and he went on to sexually assault and murder her in a UIC parking garage. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

19 hours ago

CBS 2 Weather Watch (5PM 11-26-19)CBS 2's Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the extended forecast, including what weather will be like on Thanksgiving Day.

20 hours ago

Pilsen Clean Up Comes Through After CBS 2 StoryCBS 2's Steven Graves reports on the city's efforts to clean up a corridor in Pilsen filled with trash. This, after a CBS 2's story showing residents picking up trash along the way.

20 hours ago

School Bus Driver Busted With Beer While Carrying ChildrenCBS 2's Marissa Parra reports on a school bus driver buying and apparently drinking beer while she was on-duty carrying school children.

20 hours ago

Bond Denied For Man Charged In UIC Student's MurderProsecutors say Donald Thurman attacked Ruth George after she ignored his attempts to chat her up and his cat-calls. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.

20 hours ago