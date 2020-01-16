On Stage With Chris JonesCBS 2 theater critic Chris Jones reviews "Teatro ZinZanni" at the Cambria Hotel and "Whisper House" at the Anthenaeum Theatre

2 minutes ago

Accused Serial Con Artist Candace Clark Has Been ArrestedAccused serial con artist, Candace Clark has been arrested, following a series of CBS 2 investigations.

6 minutes ago

JB Pritzker Signs Bill Requiring Gun Dealers To Earn State CertificationIllinois took a major step to combat illegal gun trafficking.

10 minutes ago

CBS 2 Weather Forecast (11AM 01/17/19)CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros has a look at the extended forecast.

14 minutes ago

Barbershop Shooting Leaves Five WoundedCBS 2's Eric Cox reports some of the victims of Thursday night's shooting were children.

33 minutes ago

PAWS Dog Of The Week: GemGem is looking for a forever home.

3 hours ago

Snow Is On The WayCBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros has the latest forecast.

3 hours ago

3 Children Among 5 Shot In West Garfield Park BarbershopCBS 2 spoke with a mom of one of the victims after this event.

5 hours ago

Woman Says She Was Fired As Gas Station Cashier Because Thorntons Couldn't Accommodate Her PTSDA South Side woman says a major gas station chain fired her because they can’t accommodate her disability, even though she didn’t ask for any special accommodations.

5 hours ago

A Look At Preparations For The 2020 Women's MarchHundreds of thousands of marchers twice turned Chicago’s downtown into a sea of pink for the Women’s March Chicago – and this weekend, the event is back.

6 hours ago

Local High School Students Headed To Iowa For 'Mikva Challenge' To Campaign Ahead Of The CaucusHundreds of high school students from across the country are headed to Des Moines on Friday to campaign for presidential candidates ahead of the Iowa caucus.

6 hours ago

Meet Shannon Vargas, Struggling Single Mom And Waitress Who Got $2,020 Tip For The '2020 Tip Challenge'Have you heard of the 2020 Tip Challenge? Now, it is catching on across the country and back here at home – this time at an Oak Lawn Original Pancake House.

6 hours ago

Snow Ahead Friday NightCBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros has the latest forecast.

7 hours ago

Snow To Start The Weekend, Bitter Cold SundayCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your forecast for Thursday, Jan. 16. 2020.

13 hours ago

Critics Fear Bonfire Of Critical Police Misconduct RecordsThe Fraternal Order of Police is fighting for the right to destroy police misconduct files that date back more than five years. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

13 hours ago

3 Boys, 2 Men Shot In West Side BarbershopPolice said two men walked into the barbershop on Pulaski Road, looked around, and then left and fired guns through the door. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

13 hours ago

Pickup Truck Plows Into McHenry StarbucksFive people were injured and one of them was in critical condition following the accident. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

13 hours ago

David Ross Expects Kris Bryant To Be On Cubs RosterThe rumors continue to fly that Kris Bryant or other high -profile players could be traded maybe even before this season starts.

14 hours ago

Police Update On West Side Barbershop ShootingChicago Police Deputy Chief Ernest Cato has details on a shooting at a barbershop on Pulaski Road, which left two children, a teen, and two adults injured.

15 hours ago

A Snowy Start To The WeekendCBS 2 Meteorologist has an evening weather update this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

15 hours ago

Local Pinball Wizards Prepare For Pinball State ChampionshipCBS 2's Matt Zahn reports Esports video game competitions have become hugely popular. And a pinball machine is just a bigger, more hands-on console and it’s players compete almost just like any other sport.

17 hours ago

Berwyn Police Step In For Struggling VeteranCBS 2’s Marissa Parra had the heartwarming story Thursday of Berwyn police officers who went above and beyond.

17 hours ago

Hidden Bathroom Camera Found At SchoolThe camera was found in a staff bathroom at Sunset Ridge School in Northfield. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

17 hours ago

Legionnaires' Disease Case Found In BollingbrookThe Illinois Department Of Public Health and the Will County Health Department are investigating a case of Legionnaires disease at a Bollingbrook nursing home.

17 hours ago