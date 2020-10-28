Man Convicted Of Killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer Sentenced To Life In Prison Without ParoleShomari Legghette has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the killing of Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer.

39 minutes ago

Opening Of New Chicago Firehouse Delayed, COVID Outbreaks At Construction SiteIt will be the second largest fire station in the city, sometime after the new year.

1 hour ago

IHSA Plans To Go Ahead With Basketball And Defy Gov. PritzkerThe Illinois High School Association on Wednesday said it is going to allow high school basketball practices to begin as scheduled in mid-November – in defiance of Gov. JB Pritzker’s office after he moved the sport to the high-risk category when it comes to COVID-19 this week. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.

1 hour ago

Fire Along I-88 Causes Big BackupsA big vehicle fire late Wednesday was causing big backups on I-88 near the Morton Arboretum.

1 hour ago

Waukegan Police Dashcam Video ReleasedCBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports, for the first time, we are seeing what happened moments after a deadly Waukegan police shooting. The public release of the videos captured about a half dozen shots fired, killing 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette and injuring his girlfriend Tafara Williams

1 hour ago

Chicago Restaurants Hoping To Profit Off Halloween Worry About Indoor Dining Ban's Blow To BusinessThe decision is a blow to businesses hoping to profit off Halloween, and owners say they are scared.

1 hour ago

Wieboldt Foundation Still Going Strong Giving Back To ChicagoThe Wieboldt’s department store chain is familiar to longtime Chicagoans, but from no time recently – the stores all shut down more than three decades ago. But the Wieboldt family fortune is still helping the community, all these years later. CBS 2's Jim Williams reports.

2 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Clouds Rule Wednesday NightCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the 5 p.m. forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Dashcam Video Released Of Waukegan Police Officer ShootingCBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports on the dash cam video of the moments when a Waukegan police officer shot into a car, killing a young man and injuring his girlfriend.

2 hours ago

Meijer, HBK Engineering Among Companies Hiring For Positions In Chicago AreaCBS is Working For Chicago by providing you with the resources you need to look for and land a job during the pandemic.

5 hours ago

President Trump Returning To Wisconsin For 3rd Time In A WeekPresident Donald Trump planned to hold a rally in Green Bay on Friday, marking his third stop in a week to Wisconsin as part of a final push from both sides to capture the key swing state. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Job Training In Cook CountyCook County wants to help people get back to work - so it's launching a $4 million recovery job training and placement program.

7 hours ago

Milwaukee Home Features Massive Ghostbusters Display For HalloweenA decked out house in Milwaukee is ready for Halloween with a massive Ghostbusters display.

8 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Sunny And Getting WarmerCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a look at the forecast.

8 hours ago

CPS Families Face Deadline Wednesday To Resume Pre-K, Special Education In-Person Learning Second QuarterIf you child is in pre-K or special education Wednesday is the last day to let the district know if you want your child to resume in-person learning.

13 hours ago

Fined For Rusty Flag Pole She Couldn't Afford To Fix While Laid Off, Woman Hit With $300 Penalty For Dead Bush In OctoberIt started with a rusty flagpole the village found as they inspected houses around town.

14 hours ago

Indoor Dining Banned In Chicago Due To Rising COVID-19 CasesChicago restaurants will no longer provide indoor dining starting Friday, according to Governor JB Pritzker.

14 hours ago

Mild TemperaturesCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has the forecast.

14 hours ago

Gov. Pritzker All But Cancels Upcoming High School Basketball SeasonGov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday tightened its restrictions for youth and adult recreational sports amid a new statewide surge in the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the major changes is that basketball has been moved from medium risk to high risk

20 hours ago

Patchy Fog Wednesday MorningCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

20 hours ago

Family Worried About Mail-In Ballots Not Arriving Because Of Mail DelaysOn Tuesday night, CBS 2’s Tara Molina took us to West Englewood, where one woman just wants to make her vote count. But she fears her mail-in ballot will never see the light of day.

20 hours ago

DuPage County Sheriff's Office Launches Internal Probe After Staff Are Seen Dining Inside RestaurantCBS 2’s Charlie De Mar has obtained the photos that have the DuPage County Sheriff's Department asking its own why they may have been eating inside a local restaurant - despite Gov. JB Pritzker’s orders not to.

21 hours ago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Questions Gov. Pritzker's Latest Chicago Indoor Dining BanMayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday appeared blindsided by Gov. JB Pritzker’s order banning indoor dining in the city of Chicago. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

21 hours ago