Chicago's Winter Overnight Parking Ban Begins TonightBe careful where you park your car tonight. Chicago's annual winter overnight parking begins at 3 a.m. Tuesday, so if you don't pay attention to the parking signs, you could get towed. Katie Johnston reports.

38 minutes ago

Aurora Festival Of Lights Opens For 14th YearOne of the largest outdoor displays of holiday lights in northern Illinois has opened for its 14th year. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Red Cross Relies On Thousands Of VolunteersAbout 150 volunteers in the Chicago area respond to all sorts of disasters to help those in need. CBS 2's Brad Edwards reports.

3 hours ago

COVID-19 Has Not Stopped Red Cross' MissionDespite the pandemic, the Red Cross is responding to disasters and meeting the needs of the community. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports.

3 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Expect Some Lake Effect SnowCBS 2 meteorologist: Robb Ellis has the extended forecast.

4 hours ago

Hit-And-Run Crash Injures ISP Trooper On Kennedy ExpresswayA black SUV struck the trooper's vehcile and a gray Chevrolet before leaving the scene.

4 hours ago

Strike At Infinity Healthcare Nursing Homes Enters Week TwoCaregivers on strike against a Chicago area nursing home company got some reinforcements on Monday, as representatives of doctors’ and nurses’ groups joined Infinity Healthcare Management nursing home workers on the picket line. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.

4 hours ago

18-Year-Old Woman In Critical Condition After Shooting In EnglewoodAn 18-year-old woman is in critical condition after a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood.

9 hours ago

16-Year-Old Fatally Shot In South Loop Parking GarageA 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in a South Loop parking garage early Monday morning.

10 hours ago

Family Joins 86-Year-Old Matriarch In Creating Sally's Nuts, And The Business Is Going SwimminglyCBS 2’s Lauren Victory on Monday took us to the north suburbs, where three generations are openly admitting that they’re “nuts.”

10 hours ago

Lakeshore Flood Advisory In Effect, Winter Weather Advisory AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has the forecast.

10 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Snow Coming For Northwest IndianaCBS 2 Meteorologist Tim McGill has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather update for Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

15 hours ago

As He Beats Cancer, 6-Year-Old Dylan Schroeder Gets A Special Parade Of TrucksDylan Schroeder, 6, has spent half his life fighting cancer. On Sunday, he took his last chemotherapy treatment – and as CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports, the community made it a day to remember.

16 hours ago

Southwest Side School Principal Honored For Contributions To CommunityPrincipal Victor Iturralde got a socially-distanced surprise from a group of student athletes in Pilsen Sunday for his contribution to the community.

16 hours ago

Minority Groups Want To Ensure Equal Access To Coronavirus VaccineAs we get closer to the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine, minority communities across Chicago want to make sure they get equal access – since they have among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

16 hours ago

Dining Tents Vandalized In West LoopPolice late Sunday were trying to find out who vandalized outdoor tents along Randolph Street’s Restaurant Row in the West Loop.

16 hours ago

Thanksgiving Airline Travel Down 50 Percent, Which Could Spell Trouble For AirlinesCBS 2’s Marissa Parra has been tracking Thanksgiving travel since last week. She reports the possible impact of decreased travel could be rough for airlines.

16 hours ago

Health Care Workers Prepare For Thanksgiving COVID-19 SuperspreaderA superspreader event on top of a COVID-19 surge – that is what health care workers are preparing for around the country and right in Chicago. CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports.

16 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Winds To Whip Up Big WavesCBS 2 Meteorologist Tim McGill has the RealTime Weather forecast for Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

22 hours ago

Bears V. Packers: Three Things To WatchBears head to Lambeau Field Sunday night for their first matchup of the season against their division rivals. The Bears are back from the bye hoping not to say goodbye to their playoff hopes in Green Bay. Here are three things to watch.

1 day ago

Dolton Village Trustee Tiffany Henyard To Give Away Thousands Of Dollars Of GasolineVillage Trustee Tiffany Henyard, who is running to be Dolton's next mayor, will pay for thousands of dollars in gasoline for anyone who signs up first.

1 day ago

What Caught My Eye Nov. 29, 2020CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot and Ed Curran share the photos that caught their eyes this week.

1 day ago

Two Crashes In Same Lake Shore Drive Curve In Two DaysA crash on Lake Shore Drive closed the south bound lanes early Sunday morning after it almost turned into a hit-and-run. A Ferrari crashed in the same spot Saturday, sending sparks flying as it hit the barrier, flipped onto its roof and caught fire

1 day ago

Greater Galilee Baptist Church In Lawndale Offers Free Flu Shots And Coronavirus TestingThe church will be helping both insured and uninsured people who think they may have been exposed to the virus this past holiday.

1 day ago