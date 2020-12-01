Day Of Giving: Red Cross Honoring Heroes On The Front LineThe Red Cross is honoring the frontline heros and you can nominate someone in your community.

1 hour ago

Day Of Giving: Blood Donation Needed Amid PandemicCOVID-19 survivors are being asked to donate blood through the Red Cross.

2 hours ago

Day Of Giving: Volunteer With The Red CrossVolunteers make up 90% of the Red Cross workforce.

2 hours ago

Day Of Giving: How To Support The American Red CrossWether it's giving your time or giving a donation, here's how to support the American Red Cross.

2 hours ago

Hurricane Relief Needed After 2 Major Storms In NovemberCBS 2 is teaming up with the American Red Cross to show ways you can give back.

2 hours ago

Toys For Tots Struggling Amid Pandemic; Here's How To DonateThe Chicagoland Toys For Tots has been canceled this year, but the organization is still in need of donations.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Chicago Winter Parking Ban Now In EffectThe parking ban is in place from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., even if there is no snow.

3 hours ago

Caregivers At Infinity Healthcare Nursing Homes Enter Day 9 Of StrikeInfinity Healthcare workers and management will meet again at the negotiating table on Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Cool, Clear Day TuesdayCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has the forecast.

3 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chills In The Teens Tuesday MorningCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

9 hours ago

Illegal Party In Wicker Park Busted For COVID-19 ViolationsCity officials shut down an illegal underground party over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, after 300 people packed the basement of a building in Wicker Park without wearing masks. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

10 hours ago

Beloved Suburban Soccer Coach Dies Of COVID-19COVID-19 has claimed the life of Ted Ruzbasan, a beloved suburban soccer coach and referee.

10 hours ago

Why Does Illinois' Unemployment System Keep Failing So Many People? A Quest For Answers ContinuesIllinois’ unemployment system continues to fail the people out of work in Illinois. CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker set out to get the answers taxpayers deserve from top managers at the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

10 hours ago

Lincolnwood Residents Say They Feel Like They're Targets For Auto TheftsThey’re bold, quick, and violent – car thieves using the village of Lincolnwood as their own personal shopping spot. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

10 hours ago

Girl, 13, Mauled By Pit Bulls In West EnglewoodA 13-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Monday after being mauled by pit bulls in the West Englewood neighborhood. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

10 hours ago

As Unemployment Numbers Rise, Man Says He Has Had No Income For 8 Months And CountingCBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov found one man who is stuck with no job and no money – and who is getting no help from the state’s unemployment office. Kevin McKay has had no income for eight months and counting.

14 hours ago

Working For Chicago: Help Wanted At O'HareWorldwide Flight Services is hiring as holiday deliveries ramp up.

14 hours ago

CBS 2 Teams Up With American Red Cross For Day Of GivingWhile 2020 has certainly been a year many would like to forget, it has also brought out the best in some people. Now the Red Cross needs your help finding those heroes.

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Chicago Weather: A Little Warmer On TuesdayCBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has a look at the extended forecast.

15 hours ago

Calls Grow For Change Along Dangerous Oak Street S-Curve On Lake Shore DriveFrom Jan. 1 to Nov. 29, there have been 199 crashes at the Oak Street S-curve on Lake Shore Drive. One person has died, and 32 people have been injured. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports.

15 hours ago

McHenry County Restaurants Continue To Defy Indoor Dining Ban As Governor Says It Will Continue For WeeksDining out in Illinois will continue to be off limits for at least the next few weeks, according to an announcement from Gov. JB Pritzker Monday.

15 hours ago