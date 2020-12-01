Chicago Weather: Bundle UpCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has a look at the chilly forecast.

1 hour ago

Day Of Giving: Red Cross Fire ResponseMore than 5,000 people impacted by fires in Chicago and Northern Illinois have been helped by the Red Cross.

1 hour ago

Chicago Crime NumbersAccording to CPD, the department confiscated more than 10,000 guns this year.

1 hour ago

Iris Martinez Sworn In As First Latina Cook County Circuit Court ClerkFormer Illinois state Sen. Iris Martinez made history Tuesday as she was sworn in as Cook County Circuit Court Clerk, becoming the first Latina to hold that position. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.

2 hours ago

Day Of Giving: Meet Hank Welch Of The Red CrossThe Red Cross depends on an army of volunteers to help people through everything from fires to flooding.

2 hours ago

Day Of Giving: Red Cross Volunteers Face Extra Challenges During PandemicThe American Red Cross is still able to help many families despite the pandemic. Red Cross spokeswoman Joy Squier explains some of the challenges volunteers have faced this year.

2 hours ago

Day Of Giving: Red Cross Honoring Heroes On The Front LineThe Red Cross is honoring the frontline heros and you can nominate someone in your community.

6 hours ago

Day Of Giving: Blood Donation Needed Amid PandemicCOVID-19 survivors are being asked to donate blood through the Red Cross.

6 hours ago

Day Of Giving: Volunteer With The Red CrossVolunteers make up 90% of the Red Cross workforce.

7 hours ago

Day Of Giving: How To Support The American Red CrossWether it's giving your time or giving a donation, here's how to support the American Red Cross.

7 hours ago

Hurricane Relief Needed After 2 Major Storms In NovemberCBS 2 is teaming up with the American Red Cross to show ways you can give back.

7 hours ago

Toys For Tots Struggling Amid Pandemic; Here's How To DonateThe Chicagoland Toys For Tots has been canceled this year, but the organization is still in need of donations.

7 hours ago

Day Of Giving: Nominate Your Hero With The American Red CrossNominate your hero Tuesday with the American Red Cross.

8 hours ago

Chicago Winter Parking Ban Now In EffectThe parking ban is in place from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., even if there is no snow.

8 hours ago

Caregivers At Infinity Healthcare Nursing Homes Enter Day 9 Of StrikeInfinity Healthcare workers and management will meet again at the negotiating table on Tuesday.

8 hours ago

Cool, Clear Day TuesdayCBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has the forecast.

8 hours ago

Chicago Weather: Wind Chills In The Teens Tuesday MorningCBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m. RealTime Weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

14 hours ago

Illegal Party In Wicker Park Busted For COVID-19 ViolationsCity officials shut down an illegal underground party over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, after 300 people packed the basement of a building in Wicker Park without wearing masks. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

14 hours ago

Beloved Suburban Soccer Coach Dies Of COVID-19COVID-19 has claimed the life of Ted Ruzbasan, a beloved suburban soccer coach and referee.

14 hours ago

Why Does Illinois' Unemployment System Keep Failing So Many People? A Quest For Answers ContinuesIllinois’ unemployment system continues to fail the people out of work in Illinois. CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker set out to get the answers taxpayers deserve from top managers at the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

14 hours ago

Lincolnwood Residents Say They Feel Like They're Targets For Auto TheftsThey’re bold, quick, and violent – car thieves using the village of Lincolnwood as their own personal shopping spot. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

15 hours ago

Girl, 13, Mauled By Pit Bulls In West EnglewoodA 13-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Monday after being mauled by pit bulls in the West Englewood neighborhood. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

15 hours ago

As Unemployment Numbers Rise, Man Says He Has Had No Income For 8 Months And CountingCBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov found one man who is stuck with no job and no money – and who is getting no help from the state’s unemployment office. Kevin McKay has had no income for eight months and counting.

18 hours ago

Working For Chicago: Help Wanted At O'HareWorldwide Flight Services is hiring as holiday deliveries ramp up.

19 hours ago